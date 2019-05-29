Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Little Big Red Wine Festival

Wednesday, 29 May 2019, 11:34 am
Press Release: Cult Wine

Te Aro Wine and Cult Wine Present The Little Big Red Wine Festival


29 May 2019

From Te Aro Wine and Cult Wine, the team behind Rose All Day and Wild Stock comes a small wine festival dedicated to the biggest wines, The Little Big Red Wine Festival.

The Little Big Red Wine Festival is going to be hosted at Te Aro Wine, 8 Ebor Street on Sunday 30 June with wines from every corner of the world accompanied by food by Tinakori Bistro.

From Aglianico to Zweigelt The Little Big Red Wine Festival is a celebration of the worlds biggest wines from NZ, Australia, Europe, South America, South Africa, and the Middle East!

Tickets to The Little Big Red Wine festival are available on Eventfinda and are $45.

https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/the-little-big-wine-festival/wellington


ends



