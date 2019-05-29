Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Marist celebrate 100 years this weekend

Wednesday, 29 May 2019, 11:34 am
Press Release: Auckland Rugby League

May 29, 2019

Players, families and supporters from across the decades will head to Murray Halberg Park this weekend as the Marist Rugby League Club celebrates 100 years of existence.

It all starts with a masters game against Pt Chevalier on Friday night, with a number of the two clubs' best known players set to take the field.

Pirates legend Stacey Jones will don the No.7 jersey, with Monty Betham and Wairangi Koopu named on the bench, while current Marist coach Francis Meli heads up a Saints team which also includes Willie Wolfgramm and Henry Turua.

The game will be followed by a mix and mingle night at the club.

Tickets are $10 online or $15 at the door and can be purchased through the Marist bank account: 12-3043-0359500-01 (insert your name as reference).

On Saturday the morning will be full of mini/mod games, and aside from rugby league the day will feature food stalls and activities for kids.

That evening the club will host a black tie dinner at Alexandra Park in Epsom, with live entertainment from well-known musician Lapi Mariner and his 20/20 band.

The Saints will end the weekend on Sunday with a family day. Entertainment will be put on by the local community, including the Saints Up Performing Arts Academy and Owairaka Primary School.

For more details contact 100yearsofmaristauckland@gmail.com.

ENDS



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Auckland Rugby League on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Stroma - Where Sea Meets Sky

For their first concert of 2019, leading advocates for new music Stroma will present six works inspired by the natural environment to celebrate the iconic music of one of New Zealand’s most experienced composers. More>>

Kura Forrester & James Nokise: Billy T And FRED Winners Announced

The NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo honoured the exceptional talent on show in the 2019 programme, rewarding excellence with the New Zealand Comedy Trust awards: The FRED, for the best New Zealand Show in the Festival, and the Electric Kiwi Billy T Award. More>>


Tuia - Encounters 250: Te Papa Acquires Rare Painting Of Cook's Voyage

Te Papa announced today it has purchased William Hodges’ Waterfall in Dusky Bay with Maori Canoe for New Zealand’s national art collection. More>>

Don't Miss The 2019 Jazz Gala Tour

Featuring renowned US rock drummer Gregg Bissonette, vocalist Glenn Walters, and UK trumpet Star Louis Dowdeswell in concert with the Rodger Fox Big Band. More>>


Resene Eighth Annual Architecture & Design Film Festival

This year’s line-up will showcase the most acclaimed and current films in architecture and design, including documentaries on this century’s finest architects, super stars in the design field and movements for environmental change. More>>

Ockhams: ‘Urgently Relevant’ Novel Wins NZ’s Richest Literary Award

Dame Fiona Kidman has won this year’s $53,000 Acorn Foundation Fiction Prize at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards for her novel, This Mortal Boy, a work described by the judges as ‘moving, memorable, authentic and urgently relevant to our times.’ More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 