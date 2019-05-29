Marist celebrate 100 years this weekend

Players, families and supporters from across the decades will head to Murray Halberg Park this weekend as the Marist Rugby League Club celebrates 100 years of existence.

It all starts with a masters game against Pt Chevalier on Friday night, with a number of the two clubs' best known players set to take the field.

Pirates legend Stacey Jones will don the No.7 jersey, with Monty Betham and Wairangi Koopu named on the bench, while current Marist coach Francis Meli heads up a Saints team which also includes Willie Wolfgramm and Henry Turua.

The game will be followed by a mix and mingle night at the club.

Tickets are $10 online or $15 at the door and can be purchased through the Marist bank account: 12-3043-0359500-01 (insert your name as reference).

On Saturday the morning will be full of mini/mod games, and aside from rugby league the day will feature food stalls and activities for kids.

That evening the club will host a black tie dinner at Alexandra Park in Epsom, with live entertainment from well-known musician Lapi Mariner and his 20/20 band.

The Saints will end the weekend on Sunday with a family day. Entertainment will be put on by the local community, including the Saints Up Performing Arts Academy and Owairaka Primary School.

For more details contact 100yearsofmaristauckland@gmail.com.

