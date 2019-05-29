Arrival of the World’s #1 Obstacle Course Race in Auckland

29/05/2019

Arrival of the World’s #1 Obstacle Course Race in Auckland Announced Today with Spartan Challenge in Victoria Park



A crowd of Kiwi Spartans gathered at Victoria Park in Auckland today for the official launch of the Spartan Auckland City Sprint and Spartan Kids Auckland events.

In celebration of the arrival of the World’s #1 Obstacle Course Race in Auckland this August, over 50 adults and kids joined the Spartan Master Trainers and Master of Ceremonies Richard Williams in an hour-long free workout. The Rock FM crew, Newshub, Marc Peard from ANZ Sports Scene, the team from The Crowd Goes Wild and several extremely keen New Zealand media figures were also on hand to witness, and for some, conquer, the workout. The workout saw participants tackle a variety of team based Spartan challenges to get a feel for what they’ll face as they sprint through 20 obstacles over a 5K course in early August.

New Zealanders will get the chance to test their mettle on the real deal when the world’s #1 obstacle course race sets up in Auckland between the 2nd - 4th of August with the support of Auckland Tourism, Events & Economic Development (ATEED).

Spartan has a community of over 5 Million people around the globe, with over 250 events held across 40 countries each year. This will be the first time this event has been held in Auckland.

Ellerslie Racecourse will be transformed into a 5km City Sprint, including more than 20 Spartan obstacles, as well as a special course for a Spartan Kids race. The Spartan Auckland City Sprint will take place over the 2nd and 3rd of August, with the kids-only race held on the 4th of August.







The Spartan City Sprint is billed as an entry into the world of Spartan, and the course has been designed so that anyone can run it. Spartan promise this will be the 5K like it’s never been seen before and will be bringing all their signature obstacles to New Zealand shores including; the infamous Spartan Spear Throw, the Hercules Hoist, the Cargo Net Container Complex, The Multi-Rig, and so much more. Participants can take on Spartan solo or in a team, and will have the chance to climb, crawl, jump, and swing over, under, and through some of the best obstacles in the world!

Quote from Jack Biss – Marketing Manager of Spartan Australia & New Zealand



“Spartan has reached over 30 countries and one million participants around the globe, and on behalf of the Spartan team we’re thrilled to be able to bring it to Auckland, and to all Kiwis, for the first time!



Spartan has a range of options for people of all fitness levels, so anyone can have a crack at the 5K like you’ve never seen it before! Whether you’re looking for something fun to try with your mates, are using Spartan as a training goal, or just want to give winter a kick, I encourage all Kiwis to come and join us in Auckland to have a go at Spartan this August!”



Quote from Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) Head of Major Events Stuart Turner



“The Spartan brand has millions of followers worldwide and it’s something new and different for Auckland. Kiwis are quick to try new experiences, and it’s an event that we think will inspire a wide range of community and corporate groups to take part.



“Ellerslie Race Course is an Auckland landmark, and the Spartan participants will follow in the footsteps of athletic greats who raced on the hallowed turf during the 1988 world cross country champs. The event will showcase Auckland internationally and deliver visitors in a traditionally quiet time for the region.”



Spartan Australia & New Zealand also announced today that they have been working closely with ATEED and major partners Rakuten, True Protein, The Rock FM, Les Mills and Pure Blonde to bring the World’s #1 Obstacle Course Race to New Zealand for the first time.

Rachel Friend was on hand to announce a special partnership with the NeoNatal Trust of New Zealand.

Quote from Rachel Friend – Executive Manager of NeoNatal Trust New Zealand



“We’re beyond excited to be partnering with a brand such as Spartan. Our trust seeks to provide care for families who undergo premature births, and these children that become warriors in life. Spartans Kids is specifically designed to take children back to their roots, get them away from screens, and into fun activity that helps them develop essential skills and overcome challenges with their friends. With Spartan’s help every Kiwi Kid can become a warrior in life”



Spartan Experience & How to Register



The Spartan experience kicks off once you arrive, where you can expect to be part of a buzzing festival area. Featuring a Spartan DJ & monstrous speaker setup on site, the festival area will also feature a bunch of top-notch food vendors and other activations, making it one hell of a way to shake off the winter blues. Everyone who completes the 5K course will also receive a Spartan racer headband, Spartan Sprint medal, and a Spartan finisher t-shirt, as well as a finish line beer!

Registration for both the Friday and Saturday events are now open, and Spartan is offering up great team discounts on their website, with corporate, gym, and sports team packages also available. Tickets are strictly limited, so the public is encouraged to enter early to secure their spot. To learn more, and to claim super early-bird tickets before the next price rise on June 16th the public can visit www.spartanrace.co.nz.

Spartan Kids, to be held on Sunday 4th of August, will feature 1-2km of pure muddy joy suitable for children of all fitness levels. Junior Spartans between the ages of 3-13 are encouraged to come along and conquer specifically designed Spartan obstacles while having a whole heap of muddy fun in a non-competitive, safe, and supportive environment.

Parents can run the course with their children for free, and kids will receive all sorts of freebies; like a badass 2019 Spartan Kids’ medal, a Spartan Kids’ t-shirt, and a Spartan Kids’ headband!

Registration for the kids’ event is also open now, with team discounts and packages for schools and sports clubs available. To learn more, and to claim early-bird tickets before the next price rise the public can visit www.spartanrace.co.nz.

To learn more and to register for the events before prices rise on June 16th, please visit www.spartanrace.co.nz

