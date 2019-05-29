Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Last chance to see The Monkees in NZ!

Wednesday, 29 May 2019, 3:08 pm
Press Release: NicNak Media

Michael Nesmith announces NZ and AU shows likely to be the final of The Monkees shows ever

David Roy Williams Presents:
The Mike and Micky Show – over 2 hours of The Monkees Magic!

Christchurch - Saturday, June 8 - Isaac Theatre
Auckland - Sunday, June 9 - Great Hall
Wellington - Monday, June 10 - Michael Fowler

Brisbane – Wednesday, June 12 – Qpac
Melbourne – Saturday, June 15 – Palais Theatre
Perth – Sunday, June 16 – Astor Theatre
Sydney (FINAL SHOW!) – Tuesday, June 18 – Opera House

Tickets: http://davidroywilliams.com/tours/themonkees/

Mike Nesmith recently announced on Facebook that the NEW ZEALAND and AUSTRALIAN TOUR in June will likely be the final shows he will perform as part of THE MONKEES.

He said, “The shows are fun, the songs are good and fun to play, but things are a bit long of tooth now – not that that is a bad thing, but it's a bit like trying to learn new dance steps.

“I have had a good time, so does Mick, I think – but there is less of a sharp point these days of television.

“I like the Net giving me a voice. At least you all know it’s me and not some bonehead whining about how poorly I play.”

Mike added in a recent interview, “It's a big set list. It’s every Monkees hit, material from the vaults, it’s all coming out and if you love The Monkees music, you can’t do better than this. This is the best it has ever sounded to me.”



Michael Nesmith and Micky Dolenz will perform all their hits with The Monkees spanning more than 50 years. As well as all of those marvellous Mike and Micky hit singles, this will be the first time Mike has appeared in Australia or New Zealand since the release of his 1977 LIVE AT THE PALAIS.

‘Last Train to Clarksville’, ‘Listen To The Band’, ‘Mary Mary’, ‘Different Drum’, ‘(I’m Not Your) Steppin’ Stone’, ‘The Girl I Knew Somewhere’, ‘I’m A Believer’, ‘Good Clean Fun’, ‘D.W. Washburn’, ‘Circle Sky’, ‘Randy Scouse Git’, ‘Papa Gene’s Blues’, ‘Take a Giant Step’, ‘What Am I Doing Hangin’ Round’… and that’s less than half of what you’ll get to singalong to on the night.

This could be the last opportunity in the world to see Micky and Mike together as The Monkees… Limited tickets remaining to all shows.

Tickets: http://davidroywilliams.com/tours/themonkees/

