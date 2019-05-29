Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

First glimpse of Pink Terraces in new Prime documentary

Wednesday, 29 May 2019, 5:08 pm
Press Release: GNS Science

A new documentary series to be broadcast on Prime on Sunday 9 June will give audiences the first glimpse of the iconic Pink Terraces in more than a century.

The first episode of Beneath New Zealand follows an expedition to locate the Pink and White Terraces, led by GNS Science’s Cornel de Ronde.

Click here to watch a trailer for the documentary.

“It was extraordinary to see these familiar shapes emerging from the gloom at the lake bed – a tāonga that’s been lost for more than 130 years,” Dr de Ronde says.

On 10 June 1886, the eruption of Mount Tarawera buried the Pink Terraces (Te Otukapuarangi) and the White Terraces (Te Tarata), and until recently it was thought they had both been destroyed.

Now, 133 years later, the team behind Beneath New Zealand have filmed what they believe are the Pink Terraces – eroded by time, but still very much intact.

"What we have here is highly compelling evidence that the Pink Terraces survived the eruption," Dr de Ronde says.

“The shape was instantly recognisable, even though silt and volcanic ash have eroded some of its distinctive terrace faces of sinter.

"Initially, our work concentrated largely on what happened when you drowned what was once an on-land geothermal system - not whether the Terraces survived the eruption.

“Our more recent focus has been on where the Terraces might sit if they did survive, enabling the tangata whenua and all New Zealanders to see them for the first time in more than a century.”



For Te Arawa, both Te Otukapuarangi and Te Tarata were deeply significant sites, and the eruption of Mt Tarawera was a tragedy.

Around 120 people lost their lives, and many settlements were destroyed.

"Tuhourangi Tribal Authority and the Te Arawa Lakes Trust are working closely with us, and their knowledge and collaboration will continue to be crucial," Dr de Ronde says.

“Our cutting edge science has led us to this point, and it’s a privilege to be able to share this moment with them.”

More information including video can be found here: https://www.primetv.co.nz/beneath-nz

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from GNS Science on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Stroma - Where Sea Meets Sky

For their first concert of 2019, leading advocates for new music Stroma will present six works inspired by the natural environment to celebrate the iconic music of one of New Zealand’s most experienced composers. More>>

Kura Forrester & James Nokise: Billy T And FRED Winners Announced

The NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo honoured the exceptional talent on show in the 2019 programme, rewarding excellence with the New Zealand Comedy Trust awards: The FRED, for the best New Zealand Show in the Festival, and the Electric Kiwi Billy T Award. More>>


Tuia - Encounters 250: Te Papa Acquires Rare Painting Of Cook's Voyage

Te Papa announced today it has purchased William Hodges’ Waterfall in Dusky Bay with Maori Canoe for New Zealand’s national art collection. More>>

Don't Miss The 2019 Jazz Gala Tour

Featuring renowned US rock drummer Gregg Bissonette, vocalist Glenn Walters, and UK trumpet Star Louis Dowdeswell in concert with the Rodger Fox Big Band. More>>


Resene Eighth Annual Architecture & Design Film Festival

This year’s line-up will showcase the most acclaimed and current films in architecture and design, including documentaries on this century’s finest architects, super stars in the design field and movements for environmental change. More>>

Ockhams: ‘Urgently Relevant’ Novel Wins NZ’s Richest Literary Award

Dame Fiona Kidman has won this year’s $53,000 Acorn Foundation Fiction Prize at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards for her novel, This Mortal Boy, a work described by the judges as ‘moving, memorable, authentic and urgently relevant to our times.’ More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 