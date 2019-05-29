Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Te Papa art exhibitions focus on NZ in the 60s and 70s

Wednesday, 29 May 2019, 5:47 pm
Press Release: Te Papa

Two exhibitions at Te Papa this winter take viewers back to an era of radical change in New Zealand: The New Photography – Life in the 60s and 70s and Gordon Walters: New Vision.

Te Papa Head of Art Charlotte Davy says the exhibitions in the Toi Art gallery look at a fascinating period in New Zealand’s history.

“With two very different exhibitions we examine a period of radical social change, when New Zealand’s identity was being interrogated through art,” says Davy.

The New Photography – Life in the 60s and 70s, curated by Te Papa Photography Curator Athol McCredie, features the work of eight photographers who led the way at this time of social change.

The companion book The New Photography tells the story of the beginnings of contemporary photography in New Zealand. The 216 page hard cover book is $70.00 and will be released this month.

The 60s and 70s saw a new breed of photographers who captured the period in black and white, from the ever-present Post Offices and portraits of the Queen to long-haired youth carving out a social scene behind deserted weekend streets.

From someone asleep on the Picton ferry, to a girl licking the escalator bannister at a department store, these were not the kind of images that audiences expected to see.

Curator Athol McCredie says the images were often rejected by the established photographers of the era.

“These incredible images were often viewed with disdain by older photographers who saw them as indulgently subjective, and focussing on things too ordinary to be considered worth a photograph. They did not fit any of the established genres –and for general audiences at that time, they simply didn’t make much sense.”



The exhibition includes audio interviews with the photographers and will be accompanied by a playlist of rock and jazz music of the period.

Alongside the photography, the works of one of New Zealand’s most influential modern artists will also be on display in Gordon Walters: New Vision. The exhibition, developed by the Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki and the Dunedin Public Art Gallery has already drawn crowds in Auckland, Dunedin and Christchurch.

The Wellington-born artist and graphic designer is one of New Zealand’s most influential modern artists, with his works instantly recognisable to many.

The title New Vision references a breakthrough moment in Walters’ career in 1966 when he presented 12 radically abstract geometric paintings, inspired by his study of Māori art, at the New Vision Gallery in Auckland.

Head Te Papa Head of Art Charlotte Davy says that over 110 of Walters works will be on display.

“This is a unique opportunity to examine the breadth of more than fifty years of Gordon Walters’ work,” she says.

The New Photography – Life in the 60s and 70s, and Gordon Walters: New Vision open on Level 4 of Toi Art on 15 June 2019.


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Te Papa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Stroma - Where Sea Meets Sky

For their first concert of 2019, leading advocates for new music Stroma will present six works inspired by the natural environment to celebrate the iconic music of one of New Zealand’s most experienced composers. More>>

Kura Forrester & James Nokise: Billy T And FRED Winners Announced

The NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo honoured the exceptional talent on show in the 2019 programme, rewarding excellence with the New Zealand Comedy Trust awards: The FRED, for the best New Zealand Show in the Festival, and the Electric Kiwi Billy T Award. More>>


Tuia - Encounters 250: Te Papa Acquires Rare Painting Of Cook's Voyage

Te Papa announced today it has purchased William Hodges’ Waterfall in Dusky Bay with Maori Canoe for New Zealand’s national art collection. More>>

Don't Miss The 2019 Jazz Gala Tour

Featuring renowned US rock drummer Gregg Bissonette, vocalist Glenn Walters, and UK trumpet Star Louis Dowdeswell in concert with the Rodger Fox Big Band. More>>


Resene Eighth Annual Architecture & Design Film Festival

This year’s line-up will showcase the most acclaimed and current films in architecture and design, including documentaries on this century’s finest architects, super stars in the design field and movements for environmental change. More>>

Ockhams: ‘Urgently Relevant’ Novel Wins NZ’s Richest Literary Award

Dame Fiona Kidman has won this year’s $53,000 Acorn Foundation Fiction Prize at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards for her novel, This Mortal Boy, a work described by the judges as ‘moving, memorable, authentic and urgently relevant to our times.’ More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 