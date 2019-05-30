KISS announce special guests, new tickets, travel packages

Rock n roll legends KISS have announced local rockers Push Push as special guests for their farewell END OF THE ROAD New Zealand show – their very last concert here ever.

The band play Auckland’s Spark Arena at the end of the Australasian leg of their world tour for a final show on Tuesday December 3, with Push Push reforming once again for a singular night of unadulterated rock n roll mayhem.

Exploding onto the New Zealand music scene in 1991, Push Push’s unashamed all-out exuberance ignited the kiwi consciousness like a neon fire bomb, sending their insanely catchy debut single Trippin’ straight to #1, ultimately spending 25 weeks on the Kiwi charts.

Push Push rekindled the brotherhood briefly in 2017 to tour New Zealand with The Darkness to rave reviews, so it was without any trepidation that an invitation to open for epic rock icons KISS was quickly met with a resounding yes, for what will undoubtedly be a once in a lifetime night to remember!

Now that all production requirements have been finalised for this mammoth concert event, a new release of great seats in all categories are now available from www.ticketmaster.co.nz, so get in quick to make sure you don’t miss out on previously unavailable seating options.

For those outside of Auckland, domestic travel packages are now available exclusively via Helloworld – just call 0800 75 87 87 or check out the KISS link HERE for their special flight and accommodation options.







After more than four decades of tours and albums, fans will have the chance to say one last thank you and goodbye at this very special final show. It promises to be both a heartfelt musical celebration and a touching farewell. Put simply, it’s a concert no diehard KISS fan will want to miss.

Next week KISS begin the two-month European leg of the END OF THE ROAD TOUR, saying an emotional farewell each and every night. The tour, which features KISS’s most spectacular production ever (and that’s saying something!), continues to garner rave reviews:

“Even if you’ve seen a KISS show before, you’ve never seen a show quite like this one.” Omaha.com.au

“…. a two-hour orgy of sights and sounds and a relentless barrage of classic-rock hits. Spectacular.” inkansascity.com.au

“KISS spare no cost when it comes to putting on one of the greatest rock shows on the planet. It's flashy, it's rockin' and it has the energy and showmanship that made KISS a household name.” OnMilwaukee

“An explosive thrill ride.” The Oklahoman

“Unrelenting sound and fury — 20 hits and fan-favourites”. Los Angeles Times

So, New Zealand…. this is it. The very last time to celebrate the extraordinary career and music of KISS. Spark Arena on Tuesday December 3 will be the final goodbye.

Do you think KISS will farewell New Zealand with a mighty big bang? Hell yeah! See you there!



KISS NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATE:

Tuesday December 3 SPARK ARENA, AUCKLAND

www.ticketmaster.co.nz

For all KISS information: www.kissonline.com

© Scoop Media

