Thursday, 30 May 2019, 12:16 pm
Press Release: NicNak Media

British New Wave Legends, Squeeze, Announce ‘Songbook’ New Zealand Live Dates

The South London new-wave warriors, Squeeze, have announced New Zealand show dates for 2020 with their brand new tour ‘The Songbook Tour’.

With shows set to land in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington, fans around the country will have a chance to see brand new material from Squeeze, as well as hits like ‘Cool For Cats’, ‘Tempted’ and ‘Up The Junction’ as Squeeze bring the soundtrack of the 70s and 80s into full focus.

“‘I am over the moon to be announcing the 2020 tour with Squeeze.”, says Glenn Tilbrook. “We’ve had something of a renaissance in the last few years, and look forward to this continuing, as we will play a set of songs that are new, contemporary and as innovative as people have come to expect from us, along with the old beauties.”

With two critically-acclaimed albums in the past three years, and a live show that has seen them headline numerous festivals in the UK (as well as sell their own sold out shows around the world), “something of a renaissance” seems like an understatement.



Ever hardworking, the band will bring their scintillating live performances to adoring Kiwi fans in 2020, treating them to not just the hits, but also rarities that span their 45 year career both as Squeeze and solo artists.

Tickets for Squeeze’s 2020 New Zealand live dates go on sale at 12.00pm on Friday June 7 via www.MJRpresents.com

MJR Presents

SQUEEZE
The Songbook Tour
New Zealand 2020

Friday February 7, 2020 – Town Hall – Auckland
Saturday February 8, 2020 – Isaac Theatre Royal – Christchurch
Sunday February 9, 2020 – Opera House – Wellington


