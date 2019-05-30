Parkin Drawing Prize – entries close Wednesday 5 June

There's a ticking clock - entries for this year’s Parkin Drawing Prize close 4 pm Wednesday. Enter now, luckily you’ve got long weekend to get everything sorted.

Founded by arts patron, businessman and philanthropist Chris Parkin, the national drawing prize is now into its seventh year and has grown into a well recognised and not to be missed competition. A portfolio of around 80 works are chosen by a judging panel for the annual exhibition. In addition to the premier prize, another 10 highly commended prizes of $500 are awarded.

For artists of all ages and abilities, the competition has come become an annual feature in the New Zealand Art calendar.

To enter please visit the Parkin Drawing Prize website by clicking here.

Late entries cannot be accepted.











