Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

75th Anniversary of the Normandy Landings

Thursday, 30 May 2019, 4:18 pm
Press Release: Ministry For Culture And Heritage

THURSDAY, MAY 30, 2019

New Zealand will mark the 75th anniversary of the Normandy Landings at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park on Thursday 6 June at 11.00am. The public is welcome to attend this commemoration


Hon Ron Mark, Minister for Veterans is attending the commemoration. A small group of veterans and their family members are also confirmed to attend.

On D-Day, 6 June 1944, 153,000 Allied troops landed on the beaches of Normandy in Northern France. It was the largest combined naval, air and land operation in history. It marked the beginning of a sustained campaign that would ultimately help end the Second World War in Europe.

Nearly 11,000 New Zealanders were serving in the Royal Air Force, the Royal Navy and the Merchant Navy at the time and played a critical role in the D-Day Landings and the campaign for Western Europe in 1944-45.

The New Zealand Merchant Navy ships Monowai and Aorangi took their places in the D-Day armada, carrying troops and supplies and later helping bring casualties back to England. A Spitfire from the RAF’s 485 (New Zealand) Squadron downed the first enemy plane on 6 June, while in July ten New Zealand sailors lost their lives when the destroyer HMS Isis struck a mine off the Normandy coast.

Commemorations of the 75th Anniversary of the Normandy Landings are also taking place across New Zealand and around the world.

For more information about New Zealand’s involvement in the Normandy Landings and the war in Western Europe visit www.nzhistory.govt.nz/war/d-day
------------
National Commemoration to mark the 75th Anniversary of the Normandy Landings
Thursday 6 June 11am, (please arrive by 10.45am)
Hall of Memories
Pukeahu National War Memorial Park
Wellington

ends



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Ministry For Culture And Heritage on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Stroma - Where Sea Meets Sky

For their first concert of 2019, leading advocates for new music Stroma will present six works inspired by the natural environment to celebrate the iconic music of one of New Zealand’s most experienced composers. More>>

Kura Forrester & James Nokise: Billy T And FRED Winners Announced

The NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo honoured the exceptional talent on show in the 2019 programme, rewarding excellence with the New Zealand Comedy Trust awards: The FRED, for the best New Zealand Show in the Festival, and the Electric Kiwi Billy T Award. More>>


Tuia - Encounters 250: Te Papa Acquires Rare Painting Of Cook's Voyage

Te Papa announced today it has purchased William Hodges’ Waterfall in Dusky Bay with Maori Canoe for New Zealand’s national art collection. More>>

Don't Miss The 2019 Jazz Gala Tour

Featuring renowned US rock drummer Gregg Bissonette, vocalist Glenn Walters, and UK trumpet Star Louis Dowdeswell in concert with the Rodger Fox Big Band. More>>


Resene Eighth Annual Architecture & Design Film Festival

This year’s line-up will showcase the most acclaimed and current films in architecture and design, including documentaries on this century’s finest architects, super stars in the design field and movements for environmental change. More>>

Ockhams: ‘Urgently Relevant’ Novel Wins NZ’s Richest Literary Award

Dame Fiona Kidman has won this year’s $53,000 Acorn Foundation Fiction Prize at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards for her novel, This Mortal Boy, a work described by the judges as ‘moving, memorable, authentic and urgently relevant to our times.’ More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 