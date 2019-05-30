Aktive supports women in sport

New Zealand’s first Women’s Coach Developer Training course has provided an important boost to the city’s female coaching expertise with 13 female coach developers participating in the inaugural course.

Focused on women ‘coaching the coaches’ and developing the coaching system, Aktive has provided its first two-day course with women only participants. This course trains participants as coach developers, building capability and strengthening their input in the sector. They took part in both theoretical and practical training sessions, based on current best practice in coach development and delivery.

Aktive Women and Girls Manager, Simone Spencer says the course is a huge step forward for women in the sport and recreation sector.

“With an increasing focus on equity in sport, we aim to encourage women to become involved in sport and coaching by tailoring the course to meet their needs and contexts as coach developers,” says Ms Spencer.

“We see enormous potential in this course, and we are excited to build on this and further involve women as coach developers in the future.”

Feedback from participants indicated they found the inaugural course hugely beneficial. One attendee said: “when we share knowledge, we share the workload. In the female space it creates confidence and empowerment around knowledge.” Another participant evaluated the course as “insightful, highly stimulating content and delivery with diverse opportunities for engagement application and personal growth. Also very encouraging and valuable to share taonga with other women.”







Currently in Aotearoa, only 33% of coach development roles are held by women (Sport NZ Paid Workforce Survey 2017) – a statistic Aktive is seeking to improve.

“We are committed to engaging females in all areas of sport and recreation in an effort to establish gender equality across the Auckland region,” says Ms Spencer. “Based on the success of our inaugural course in this area, we plan to continue to address this with further courses to be held”.

Participants on Aktive’s first Women’s Coach Developer Course:



Sandie Mackie Auckland Hockey Sarah McIlroy NZ Rugby/Harbour Rugby Mary Black Fencing Kerrie Blackmoore Halberg Foundation Tina Bell-Kake Counties Manukau Hockey Cecilia Molesworth Auckland Cricket Liz McKinnon NZ Golf Megan Grayson Auckland Rugby Union Caitlin Molloy Sport Auckland Susana Sotutu Auckland Rugby Union Jody Cameron Basketball NZ Hannah Kraakman Auckland Football Gail Elder Kyu Shin Do Akido

