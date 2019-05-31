LEISURE share ‘Too Much Of A Good Thing’

Fresh from their European sojourn, Auckland’s own supergroup LEISURE share 'Too Much Of A Good Thing', the final single from their upcoming album release TWISTER and announce support acts for their album release tour.

“It was an incredible experience taking LEISURE international to play in London, Paris and Berlin as well as flying the New Zealand flag at The Great Escape. It was really rewarding to see how fans responded to our show overseas, the songs took on a fresh energy and personality. We made sure to keep things LEISURE and wrapped up the trip with one of our most memorable writing camps so far, this time in a chateau estate north of Paris. We’re now excited to be home and getting ready to release the new project and head out on the road for a very special run of shows.

“‘Too Much Of A Good Thing’ is one of our favourites from the project. It has an instant strut and knock to the beat, we wanted make something you could walk into a party with an entourage in slow-motion to.

"Lyrically it’s a song about overindulgence and not knowing when to say no. It’s about chasing the instant gratification that is so often promised and promoted in today’s modern society and never quite being satisfied with the outcome. It’s about the rush of hedonism fading and wanting more from life (and yourself).”

The release of TWISTER on 26 July (via their new label Nettwerk) will coincide with LEISURE’s first national tour, set to visit Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin. Joining LEISURE on the road will be emerging synth-pop powerhouse duo imugi , and the shows will also feature a very special DJ set from Lord Echo.







LEISURE’s fan-base continues to grow at a rapid rate with their combined streams now edging close to 70 million and every New Zealand show so far selling out. Can you really have too much of a good thing? Stream the new single and pre-order TWISTER now.



TWISTER tracklisting

1. Feeling Free

2. Too Much Of A Good Thing

3. Man

4. The Hype

5. Easy Way Out

6. Falling

7. Money

8. On My Mind

9. Someone Like You

10. Ultra Violet Light

11. Tied Up

12. Running

13. Lovers Maze

14. Alone Together



LEISURE - TWISTER ALBUM RELEASE TOUR

26 July - Powerstation, Auckland - tickets at AAA Ticketing

27 July - San Fran, Wellington - tickets at Under The Radar

1 August - The Foundry, Christchurch - Tickets via Mono Nights

2 August - Starters Bar, Dunedin - tickets via Eventbrite

© Scoop Media

