Seth Haapu ushers in a new era with new track 'All For You'

Friday 31 May, 2019- Since releasing his self-titled debut album in 2011, Seth Haapu has been one of New Zealand’s most prolific songwriters, penning tracks for others in recent years. Now he’s bringing his extraordinary voice to the fore once again, with the release of the breathtaking Pacific-tinged RnB single ‘All For You’, a track that pays tribute to the influence and strength of the women in his life.

'All For You' unveils a new sound, influenced by Seth’s own story and brought to life with co-producer Isaiah Libeau (SWIDT’s SmokeyGotBeatz).

“The journey of reconnecting to my Polynesian heritage gave rise to a personal transformation that pulses through my entire body of work,” Seth says.

“The song is about the force of nature that is the feminine spirit. A force that is both beautiful and powerful, in the most balanced of ways.

“My ancestral home of Huahine was among the muses. From a semantic and historical view, Huahine is known as ‘the island of women’, as it was ruled by queens.”

‘‘All For You’ is the first track from a project that’s a work-in-progress. The song is fresh and exotic, utilising digital production and pacific instruments made from wood and sharkskin, alongside his liquid velvet voice and intricately played piano. This is Seth Haapu, the brilliant Māori and Tahitian musician who is making Pacific RnB his own.

‘All For You’ is out today on Kehua Music, distributed via DRM. Stream it now on your favourite digital service or check it out on Spotify's New Music Friday and R&B connect playlists.







'All For You' Credits

Written by Seth Haapu, Marley Sola, Nick Dow and Alex Wildwood

Produced by Seth Haapu and Isaiah Libeau (SmokeyGotBeatz)

Vocals: Seth Haapu

Guest vocal effect: Marley Sola

Upright piano, Polynesian percussion, programming, backing vocals and synths: Seth Haapu

Strings, brass, additional synths, and programming: Isaiah Libeau

Mixed and mastered by Scott Seabright

Made with the support of NZ On Air

Seth Haapu Biography

It’s been the best part of a decade since Seth Haapu released his first and only full-length album, a project that Russell Baillie called “adventurous and lively pop” in the New Zealand Herald. The was a finalist for Best Male Artist at the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards 2012, and he won best pop album at the Waiata Māori Music Awards that same year.

There hasn’t yet been another album, but the music hasn’t stopped for a minute. Seth Haapu has spent the years since that 2011 debut honing his craft across the musical disciplines - writing and producing soundtracks for film and television, arranging music and recording for artists including Stan Walker, Maisey Rika and Rob Ruha.



He produced music and playing on TEEKS’ hits ‘Wash Over Me’ and ‘Never Be Apart’ and writing and co-writing with numerous artists - notably writing Sons of Zion’s ‘Now’ and co-writing Tami Neilson’s latest ‘Big Boss Mama’.

In the midst of all that music for other people, Seth has released an EP each year from 2016-18, with a song from each making the top 20 for the Silver Scroll Awards. Last year’s single ‘New Wave’ saw him receive the Kaitito Waiata - Supreme Composer Award.

He’s shared the bill with Crowded House and Supergroove and supported John Legend. He played WOMAD New Zealand and Chile in 2018 and took part in the Finest of Aotearoa tours in Hawaii and French Polynesia.

Seth Haapu has no shortage of musical skills and a well recognised talent and an unforgettable voice. His music releases showcase his progression from promising young pop artist to an accomplished and musician who knows who he is and where he comes from. Now it’s time for Seth Haapu to reveal his brand of Pacific RnB to the world, starting with ‘All For You’.





© Scoop Media

