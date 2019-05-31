100 sleeps until Māori Language Week 2019

Pānui Pāpāho | News Release

31 May Haratua | May 2018

100 ngā moe tae noa ki Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori 2019

Kōtahi rau anake ngā rā e toe ana i mua i Te Wiki o te Reo Māori 2019, 9-15 Mahuru.

E whakanui ana te wiki nei i te reo me tōna whakarauoratanga.

E kī ana te Tumaki o Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori, a Ngahiwi Apanui, he kōwhiringa tēnei mō tātou katoa ki te mahi i tētahi mahi hei tautokoi i tō tātou reo taketake, he mea whakangākau mō ngāi Aotearoa.

“Ka whakaauautia anōtia te kaupapa o te wiki: ‘Kia Kaha te Reo Māori’. He kīanga rongonui ‘Kia Kaha’ ki ngā kaikōrero Māori, Pākehā hoki. I rangonatia whānuitia mai i te rautau 19, i roto i te haka nei: ‘Kia Kaha Ake, Ake, Ake’.



“E tohu hoki ana tēnei ki ngā tini āhuatanga e whakakaha ana i te reo Māori, ehara i te mea ko te mahi ako, ko te mahi kōrero noa iho.

“I tua atu, te whakatairanga i tona mana mā ngā tūmomo, ara, pērā i ngā tohu reorua, ko te whakakaha I te marama pū ki te whakarauora o te reo Māori, ka mutu, ko te whakatairanga i te hiring o te whai wāhi mai o ngā pakihi me nga whakahaere.

“I tō mahi, i tō rōpū, i tō kura, i tō hapori rānei – whakanui te reo Māori. Ahakoa iti, ākona, kōrerotia!

100 sleeps until Māori Language Week 2019

There are just 100 days to go until Māori Language Week 2019, 9-15 September. The week celebrates the Māori language and its revitalisation.

Māori Language Commission Chief Executive Ngahiwi Apanui says it’s a chance for everyone to do something to support our own indigenous language and enjoy what it can add to our lives in Aotearoa.







“The theme for 2019 is being maintained as ‘Kia Kaha te Reo Māori’. ‘Kia Kaha’ is well known by both Māori and English speakers and came into popular, New Zealand wide, use in the 19th century as part of the sports chant ‘Kia Kaha, Ake, Ake, Ake!’

“It also points to the fact that there are many things that strengthen te reo Māori – not just learning and using the language.

“As well, there’s a need to promote its status through things such as bilingual signage, and to build critical awareness of the revitalisation of the language and the importance of businesses and organisations taking part.



“In your workplace, organisation, school or community group – celebrate te reo Māori. As we say ‘Ahakoa iti, akona, kōrerotia. Learn a little. Use a little!





© Scoop Media

