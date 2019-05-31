Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

100 sleeps until Māori Language Week 2019

Friday, 31 May 2019, 1:18 pm
Press Release: Maori Language Commission

Pānui Pāpāho | News Release
31 May Haratua | May 2018
100 ngā moe tae noa ki Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori 2019
Kōtahi rau anake ngā rā e toe ana i mua i Te Wiki o te Reo Māori 2019, 9-15 Mahuru.
E whakanui ana te wiki nei i te reo me tōna whakarauoratanga.

E kī ana te Tumaki o Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori, a Ngahiwi Apanui, he kōwhiringa tēnei mō tātou katoa ki te mahi i tētahi mahi hei tautokoi i tō tātou reo taketake, he mea whakangākau mō ngāi Aotearoa.

“Ka whakaauautia anōtia te kaupapa o te wiki: ‘Kia Kaha te Reo Māori’. He kīanga rongonui ‘Kia Kaha’ ki ngā kaikōrero Māori, Pākehā hoki. I rangonatia whānuitia mai i te rautau 19, i roto i te haka nei: ‘Kia Kaha Ake, Ake, Ake’.


“E tohu hoki ana tēnei ki ngā tini āhuatanga e whakakaha ana i te reo Māori, ehara i te mea ko te mahi ako, ko te mahi kōrero noa iho.

“I tua atu, te whakatairanga i tona mana mā ngā tūmomo, ara, pērā i ngā tohu reorua, ko te whakakaha I te marama pū ki te whakarauora o te reo Māori, ka mutu, ko te whakatairanga i te hiring o te whai wāhi mai o ngā pakihi me nga whakahaere.

“I tō mahi, i tō rōpū, i tō kura, i tō hapori rānei – whakanui te reo Māori. Ahakoa iti, ākona, kōrerotia!
100 sleeps until Māori Language Week 2019

There are just 100 days to go until Māori Language Week 2019, 9-15 September. The week celebrates the Māori language and its revitalisation.

Māori Language Commission Chief Executive Ngahiwi Apanui says it’s a chance for everyone to do something to support our own indigenous language and enjoy what it can add to our lives in Aotearoa.



“The theme for 2019 is being maintained as ‘Kia Kaha te Reo Māori’. ‘Kia Kaha’ is well known by both Māori and English speakers and came into popular, New Zealand wide, use in the 19th century as part of the sports chant ‘Kia Kaha, Ake, Ake, Ake!’

“It also points to the fact that there are many things that strengthen te reo Māori – not just learning and using the language.

“As well, there’s a need to promote its status through things such as bilingual signage, and to build critical awareness of the revitalisation of the language and the importance of businesses and organisations taking part.


“In your workplace, organisation, school or community group – celebrate te reo Māori. As we say ‘Ahakoa iti, akona, kōrerotia. Learn a little. Use a little!


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Maori Language Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis Review: The Built Environment - Frank Lloyd Wright & The Bauhaus

Two adjectives distinguished architectural debate during the last few decades of the twentieth-century - dynamic and disquieting. Documentaries on Frank Lloyd Wright and the Bauhaus in the New Zealand Art & Architecture Film Festival neatly illustrate the twin horns of this dilemma. More>>

ALSO:

Kura Forrester & James Nokise: Billy T And FRED Winners Announced

The NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo honoured the exceptional talent on show in the 2019 programme, rewarding excellence with the New Zealand Comedy Trust awards: The FRED, for the best New Zealand Show in the Festival, and the Electric Kiwi Billy T Award. More>>

Tuia - Encounters 250: Te Papa Acquires Rare Painting Of Cook's Voyage

Te Papa announced today it has purchased William Hodges’ Waterfall in Dusky Bay with Maori Canoe for New Zealand’s national art collection. More>>


Don't Miss The 2019 Jazz Gala Tour

Featuring renowned US rock drummer Gregg Bissonette, vocalist Glenn Walters, and UK trumpet Star Louis Dowdeswell in concert with the Rodger Fox Big Band. More>>


Ockhams: ‘Urgently Relevant’ Novel Wins NZ’s Richest Literary Award

Dame Fiona Kidman has won this year’s $53,000 Acorn Foundation Fiction Prize at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards for her novel, This Mortal Boy, a work described by the judges as ‘moving, memorable, authentic and urgently relevant to our times.’ More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 