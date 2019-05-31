New Zealand's Ken Metekingi Earns International Umpire Award

New Zealand's Ken Metekingi Earns International Umpire Award

31 May, 2019

Manawatu’s Ken Metekingi is the latest New Zealand umpire to earn the International Umpire Award (IUA).

Metekingi achieved the award while officiating at the ANZ Premiership match between the Northern Mystics and Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse in Auckland last week.

He becomes the eighth current IUA from New Zealand.

Netball New Zealand National Technical Official Manager Garratt Williamson said the IUA was a result of the hard work and commitment Metekingi had given to umpiring.

“This is a fantastic achievement for Ken,” he said.

“We are incredibly proud of him and this will be a highlight of his career.”

Metekingi has been a part of the National Development Squad since 2014 and has officiated at many levels including the Beko Netball League and over 20 ANZ Premiership games.

He achieved his New Zealand A Umpire Award in 2015 and was given International Talent ID status with the International Netball Federation in 2017.

Metekingi, who started his umpiring with Netball Manawatu, was also an official at the Netball World Youth Cup Oceania Qualifiers in Auckland in 2016 and last year’s Asian Netball World Cup 2019 Qualifiers in Singapore.

“Ken has worked hard over a number of years and this is a result of his dedication, commitment and resilience,” Williamson said.

“It is also testimony to the hard work of our coaches and their ability to develop talent.”













© Scoop Media

