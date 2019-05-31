Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealand's Ken Metekingi Earns International Umpire Award

Friday, 31 May 2019, 1:57 pm
Press Release: Netball NZ

New Zealand's Ken Metekingi Earns International Umpire Award

31 May, 2019

Manawatu’s Ken Metekingi is the latest New Zealand umpire to earn the International Umpire Award (IUA).

Metekingi achieved the award while officiating at the ANZ Premiership match between the Northern Mystics and Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse in Auckland last week.

He becomes the eighth current IUA from New Zealand.

Netball New Zealand National Technical Official Manager Garratt Williamson said the IUA was a result of the hard work and commitment Metekingi had given to umpiring.

“This is a fantastic achievement for Ken,” he said.

“We are incredibly proud of him and this will be a highlight of his career.”

Metekingi has been a part of the National Development Squad since 2014 and has officiated at many levels including the Beko Netball League and over 20 ANZ Premiership games.

He achieved his New Zealand A Umpire Award in 2015 and was given International Talent ID status with the International Netball Federation in 2017.

Metekingi, who started his umpiring with Netball Manawatu, was also an official at the Netball World Youth Cup Oceania Qualifiers in Auckland in 2016 and last year’s Asian Netball World Cup 2019 Qualifiers in Singapore.

“Ken has worked hard over a number of years and this is a result of his dedication, commitment and resilience,” Williamson said.

“It is also testimony to the hard work of our coaches and their ability to develop talent.”




© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Netball NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis Review: The Built Environment - Frank Lloyd Wright & The Bauhaus

Two adjectives distinguished architectural debate during the last few decades of the twentieth-century - dynamic and disquieting. Documentaries on Frank Lloyd Wright and the Bauhaus in the New Zealand Art & Architecture Film Festival neatly illustrate the twin horns of this dilemma. More>>

ALSO:

Kura Forrester & James Nokise: Billy T And FRED Winners Announced

The NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo honoured the exceptional talent on show in the 2019 programme, rewarding excellence with the New Zealand Comedy Trust awards: The FRED, for the best New Zealand Show in the Festival, and the Electric Kiwi Billy T Award. More>>

Tuia - Encounters 250: Te Papa Acquires Rare Painting Of Cook's Voyage

Te Papa announced today it has purchased William Hodges’ Waterfall in Dusky Bay with Maori Canoe for New Zealand’s national art collection. More>>


Don't Miss The 2019 Jazz Gala Tour

Featuring renowned US rock drummer Gregg Bissonette, vocalist Glenn Walters, and UK trumpet Star Louis Dowdeswell in concert with the Rodger Fox Big Band. More>>


Ockhams: ‘Urgently Relevant’ Novel Wins NZ’s Richest Literary Award

Dame Fiona Kidman has won this year’s $53,000 Acorn Foundation Fiction Prize at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards for her novel, This Mortal Boy, a work described by the judges as ‘moving, memorable, authentic and urgently relevant to our times.’ More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 