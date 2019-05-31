You Are Us/Aroha Nui | Proceeds Raised Announcement

You Are Us/Aroha Nui were two concerts that marked remembrance for the victims of the Christchurch Mosque Attacks and raised money for the Our People, Our City Fund which was set up by the Christchurch Foundation at the request of the Hon. Lianne Dalziel, Mayor of Christchurch to support the families and Muslim communities impacted by the tragic events of March 15, 2019.

Today the organisers of You Are Us/Aroha Nui (a collaborative group of music industry professionals) have presented a cheque to the Hon. Lianne Dalziel, Mayor of Christchurch for $1,327,534.52

Hon. Lianne Dalziel Mayor of Christchurch says: “This is another example of how people all over have come together in order to show solidarity with our Muslim community and with our city. This will go a long way to meeting some of the long-term needs of the community.”



You Are Us/Aroha Nui organisers Brent Eccles (Eccles Entertainment) and Mark Kneebone (Live Nation) also wished to express that they would love to see the proceeds from both concerts used to support the future of the families of the victims and their children’s education.

This donation was raised via net proceeds from ticket sales of the two concerts and contributions from various members of the New Zealand music community. Additionally, You Are Us/Aroha Nui was able to reach this amount thanks to a number of sponsors, clients, artists and crew offering up their time and resources. We would like to thank you all for your contributions. For a full list of acknowledgements please visit the You Are Us/Aroha Nui website.











