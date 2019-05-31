Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

2019 Go-Media Comedy Carnival line up

Friday, 31 May 2019, 3:13 pm
Press Release: Grandpa Figs

Grandpa Figs is set to announce the 2019 Go-Media Comedy Carnival line up.

Comedy production company Grandpa Figs is gearing up to announce the line-up for the forthcoming Go Media Comedy Carnival.

On June 1st the line-up which includes a series of local and international comedians will go live on Facebook and Eventfina.

The festival is set to take place in September running from Saturday, the 7th through to Saturday, the 21st.

The festival will be held at a variety of bars in and around Christchurch.

This will be the fourth year running that both Grandpa Figs and Christchurch will host the festival.

Since its inception in 2016 the festival has attracted a range of big-name comedians from around the world including; The Axis of Awesome, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer, David Correos and Christchurch cult classic Justin “Rusty” White among others.

Grandpa Figs founder and local comedian Snap has been running comedy gigs in Christchurch for the past five years and he believes that “comedy has become a part of our cultural identity”.

The festival not only gives Cantabrians the chance to see some well-known comedians perform, but it has also in the past been a stepping stone, for now, big-name acts such as Christchurch’s own Jack Ansett.

In the face of a changing city, Grandpa Figs has solidified the Go Media Comedy Carnival as being an annual part of Christchurch’s entertainment scene.

The Go Media Comedy Carnival is the first of its kind in the region and continues to be unique to Canterbury.


ends



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Grandpa Figs on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis Review: The Built Environment - Frank Lloyd Wright & The Bauhaus

Two adjectives distinguished architectural debate during the last few decades of the twentieth-century - dynamic and disquieting. Documentaries on Frank Lloyd Wright and the Bauhaus in the New Zealand Art & Architecture Film Festival neatly illustrate the twin horns of this dilemma. More>>

ALSO:

Kura Forrester & James Nokise: Billy T And FRED Winners Announced

The NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo honoured the exceptional talent on show in the 2019 programme, rewarding excellence with the New Zealand Comedy Trust awards: The FRED, for the best New Zealand Show in the Festival, and the Electric Kiwi Billy T Award. More>>

Tuia - Encounters 250: Te Papa Acquires Rare Painting Of Cook's Voyage

Te Papa announced today it has purchased William Hodges’ Waterfall in Dusky Bay with Maori Canoe for New Zealand’s national art collection. More>>


Don't Miss The 2019 Jazz Gala Tour

Featuring renowned US rock drummer Gregg Bissonette, vocalist Glenn Walters, and UK trumpet Star Louis Dowdeswell in concert with the Rodger Fox Big Band. More>>


Ockhams: ‘Urgently Relevant’ Novel Wins NZ’s Richest Literary Award

Dame Fiona Kidman has won this year’s $53,000 Acorn Foundation Fiction Prize at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards for her novel, This Mortal Boy, a work described by the judges as ‘moving, memorable, authentic and urgently relevant to our times.’ More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 