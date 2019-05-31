2019 Go-Media Comedy Carnival line up

Grandpa Figs is set to announce the 2019 Go-Media Comedy Carnival line up.

Comedy production company Grandpa Figs is gearing up to announce the line-up for the forthcoming Go Media Comedy Carnival.

On June 1st the line-up which includes a series of local and international comedians will go live on Facebook and Eventfina.

The festival is set to take place in September running from Saturday, the 7th through to Saturday, the 21st.

The festival will be held at a variety of bars in and around Christchurch.

This will be the fourth year running that both Grandpa Figs and Christchurch will host the festival.

Since its inception in 2016 the festival has attracted a range of big-name comedians from around the world including; The Axis of Awesome, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer, David Correos and Christchurch cult classic Justin “Rusty” White among others.

Grandpa Figs founder and local comedian Snap has been running comedy gigs in Christchurch for the past five years and he believes that “comedy has become a part of our cultural identity”.

The festival not only gives Cantabrians the chance to see some well-known comedians perform, but it has also in the past been a stepping stone, for now, big-name acts such as Christchurch’s own Jack Ansett.

In the face of a changing city, Grandpa Figs has solidified the Go Media Comedy Carnival as being an annual part of Christchurch’s entertainment scene.

The Go Media Comedy Carnival is the first of its kind in the region and continues to be unique to Canterbury.



