Edith Amituanai in conversation with David Cook

Friday, 31 May 2019, 3:18 pm
Press Release: Adam Art Gallery

Friday 7 June, 12-1pm
Double Talk: Lunchtime Series
Edith Amituanai in conversation with David Cook
Adam Art Gallery Te Pātaka Toi

Join artist Edith Amituanai and David Cook, Senior Lecturer in photography at the College of Creative Arts, Massey University, for a discussion about the subjects and approaches they take in their documentary practices.

Edith Amituanai is a photographer based in Auckland. Since 2003 she has been making images of her family and her wider community that provide insights into the lived realities of diasporic communities as they create new lives far from their homelands in Aotearoa New Zealand and elsewhere. She is the subject of the Adam Art Gallery’s survey exhibition, Double Take, which reviews her output from 2004 to the present.

David Cook is a documentary photographer and senior lecturer at the College of Creative Arts (CoCA), Massey University. His research interests include ethnographic and bi-cultural practice, as well as collaborative and participatory media. From Lake of Coal: The Disappearance of a Mining Township (2006) to Freeville (2013) he has facilitated projects that offer multi-vocal accounts in images and texts that explore peoples’ relationships to place.

The public programme for Edith Amituanai: Double Take has been produced in partnership with College of Creative Arts, Massey University, Wellington.



Find more from Adam Art Gallery on InfoPages.
 
 
 
