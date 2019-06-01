Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Joseph Parker announces next bout; confirms restructure

Saturday, 1 June 2019, 12:51 pm
Press Release: Team Parker

Team Parker can today confirm that former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker has signed a three-fight promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing, with David Higgins being appointed to Joseph Parker’s management team.

Parker will take on American Eric Molina on June 29 in Providence, Rhode Island on the undercard of the WBO middleweight world title fight between Demetrius Andrade and Maciej Sulecki.

The bout marks the beginning of the second phase of Parker’s career – and the start of the road to becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

“My six-year promotional contract with Duco Events ended on March 26,” Parker said. “It was a wonderfully successful partnership – so much so that David Higgins will always be part of my team, advocating in my best interests in a management capacity.

“Since my contract with Duco ended I have been a free agent, with my team and I spending several months assessing how to best achieve my goal of not only becoming a world champion again, but unifying all of the belts to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.”

Parker said he and his management team conducted a robust process that included seeking offers from boxing’s most prominent promoters.

“Ultimately we decided that the best option was to partner with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing. We believe the three-fight deal that we are announcing today will be the start of a long and successful partnership.”

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn said he had no doubt Parker could once again become heavyweight champion of the world.



“If Joseph Parker performs the way we all know he can over these next three fights then he will have a strong case for another shot at Anthony Joshua,” Hearn said. “There’s certainly unfinished business there, so this is a really exciting signing for Matchroom.

“And, I must say, I am also looking forward to sparring again with my old mate David Higgins as we haggle over the terms of each deal for Joseph.

"David unquestionably has Joseph’s best interests at heart and he is a tough negotiator, so there are going to be some interesting discussions ahead.”

Higgins said: “This is absolutely the right decision for Joseph and Team Parker, which I have supported every step of the way. I’m pleased that I can now work with Joseph’s existing management team to help carefully guide the remainder of his career.”

Higgins confirmed the creation of a new company, Sports Advisory and Management Limited, with his business partner Rachael Carroll, a former international pole vaulter.

The company will manage and advise a stable of talented athletes, he said.

Parker has been in camp in Las Vegas preparing for the showdown with Molina (27-5) since early April.

Team Parker head trainer Kevin Barry said Parker was in tremendous shape after maintaining an excellent regime since his last fight, a spectacular knockout victory over Alexander Flores in Christchurch in December 2018.

“Joseph is primed and ready for the next stage of his career,” Barry said. “He knows what lies ahead. Eric Molina has twice fought for the heavyweight championship of the world, and has been in the ring with both Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder. So this is the perfect challenge for Joseph – and one that he is ready for.”

The fight will be streamed on Dazn and available on SKY Sports UK. Negotiations are underway for live broadcast rights in New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Team Parker on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis Review: The Built Environment - Frank Lloyd Wright & The Bauhaus

Two adjectives distinguished architectural debate during the last few decades of the twentieth-century - dynamic and disquieting. Documentaries on Frank Lloyd Wright and the Bauhaus in the New Zealand Art & Architecture Film Festival neatly illustrate the twin horns of this dilemma. More>>

ALSO:

Kura Forrester & James Nokise: Billy T And FRED Winners Announced

The NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo honoured the exceptional talent on show in the 2019 programme, rewarding excellence with the New Zealand Comedy Trust awards: The FRED, for the best New Zealand Show in the Festival, and the Electric Kiwi Billy T Award. More>>

Tuia - Encounters 250: Te Papa Acquires Rare Painting Of Cook's Voyage

Te Papa announced today it has purchased William Hodges’ Waterfall in Dusky Bay with Maori Canoe for New Zealand’s national art collection. More>>


Don't Miss The 2019 Jazz Gala Tour

Featuring renowned US rock drummer Gregg Bissonette, vocalist Glenn Walters, and UK trumpet Star Louis Dowdeswell in concert with the Rodger Fox Big Band. More>>


Ockhams: ‘Urgently Relevant’ Novel Wins NZ’s Richest Literary Award

Dame Fiona Kidman has won this year’s $53,000 Acorn Foundation Fiction Prize at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards for her novel, This Mortal Boy, a work described by the judges as ‘moving, memorable, authentic and urgently relevant to our times.’ More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 