Joseph Parker announces next bout; confirms restructure

Team Parker can today confirm that former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker has signed a three-fight promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing, with David Higgins being appointed to Joseph Parker’s management team.

Parker will take on American Eric Molina on June 29 in Providence, Rhode Island on the undercard of the WBO middleweight world title fight between Demetrius Andrade and Maciej Sulecki.

The bout marks the beginning of the second phase of Parker’s career – and the start of the road to becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

“My six-year promotional contract with Duco Events ended on March 26,” Parker said. “It was a wonderfully successful partnership – so much so that David Higgins will always be part of my team, advocating in my best interests in a management capacity.

“Since my contract with Duco ended I have been a free agent, with my team and I spending several months assessing how to best achieve my goal of not only becoming a world champion again, but unifying all of the belts to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.”

Parker said he and his management team conducted a robust process that included seeking offers from boxing’s most prominent promoters.

“Ultimately we decided that the best option was to partner with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing. We believe the three-fight deal that we are announcing today will be the start of a long and successful partnership.”

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn said he had no doubt Parker could once again become heavyweight champion of the world.







“If Joseph Parker performs the way we all know he can over these next three fights then he will have a strong case for another shot at Anthony Joshua,” Hearn said. “There’s certainly unfinished business there, so this is a really exciting signing for Matchroom.

“And, I must say, I am also looking forward to sparring again with my old mate David Higgins as we haggle over the terms of each deal for Joseph.

"David unquestionably has Joseph’s best interests at heart and he is a tough negotiator, so there are going to be some interesting discussions ahead.”

Higgins said: “This is absolutely the right decision for Joseph and Team Parker, which I have supported every step of the way. I’m pleased that I can now work with Joseph’s existing management team to help carefully guide the remainder of his career.”

Higgins confirmed the creation of a new company, Sports Advisory and Management Limited, with his business partner Rachael Carroll, a former international pole vaulter.

The company will manage and advise a stable of talented athletes, he said.

Parker has been in camp in Las Vegas preparing for the showdown with Molina (27-5) since early April.

Team Parker head trainer Kevin Barry said Parker was in tremendous shape after maintaining an excellent regime since his last fight, a spectacular knockout victory over Alexander Flores in Christchurch in December 2018.

“Joseph is primed and ready for the next stage of his career,” Barry said. “He knows what lies ahead. Eric Molina has twice fought for the heavyweight championship of the world, and has been in the ring with both Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder. So this is the perfect challenge for Joseph – and one that he is ready for.”

The fight will be streamed on Dazn and available on SKY Sports UK. Negotiations are underway for live broadcast rights in New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

