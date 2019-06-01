Grandpa Figs announces line-up for 2019 Comedy Carnival



2017 Billy T nominee L’li Alaimoana, 2018 Best of Town Show winner Ashton Brown, and 2018 Best Solo Show, Best Local Show, and Best Gag winner Justin “Rusty” White will all perform at the forthcoming Go Media Comedy Carnival.

The lineup for the Christchurch based comedy festival was announced on Saturday.

Christchurch comedian Georgie Sivier will be debuting her first solo show as her alter ego drag king ‘Tony Chesnut’. Alongside a variety of local and out of town comedians.

This is the fourth year running that Christchurch has hosted the Go Media Comedy Carnival.

The festival is set to take place in, September running from Saturday, the 7th through to Saturday, the 21st. Shows will be held at a number of bars in and around the Christchurch region.

This year audiences have been given the power to dictate the festival line up. Once the tickets go live the comedians will be given one month to sell a minimum number of tickets. If a show doesn’t sell the minimum number of tickets, then the show will be pulled, and audiences will be refunded.

The Comedy Carnival Launch Show will take place at Welles street on Saturday, September 7. Early bird tickets are on sale now through Eventfinda and Facebook. The show will feature a lineup of comedians showcasing some of their best material which will be on display during their own festival show.

The Go Media Comedy Carnival is the first of its kind in Christchurch and continues to remain unique to the region.







