Last chance to get your tickets to Peter Powers Hypnotist

Last Chance to get your tickets to Peter Powers Hypnotist. Coming to Lincoln on June 22nd 2019!

Peter Powers is bringing his world famous Hypnotist show to Lincoln! Referred to as “a comedy genius”, “a hypnotist without equal” and “the best in the business”, Peter delights in the antics of his hapless volunteers almost as much as his audiences. Those who attend his shows report that he seems to lose himself in each performance, pushing the boundaries of standard hypnotic fare and raising the bar with unique and truly whacky routines.

Don't miss out on this amazing oportunity to see Peter Live In Lincoln. Tickets avaiable now by clicking on the link below.

CICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS!











© Scoop Media

