Downhill skateboarding - the adrenaline rush

Elissa Mah describes downhill skateboarding as the most exhilarating experience you can have on four wheels - you only need to watch vision from a recent practice run on the Sumner Road near Lyttelton to understand why.

“You get a huge adrenaline rush feeling the wind gusting past you, seeing the scenery flash by, and at the same time your mind is cleared from all else going on in your life as you focus solely on what is in front and around you at that moment.”

Ms Mah is part of an eight-strong team who’ll be representing New Zealand at the World Roller Games starting in Barcelona next month. It’s the first-time downhill skateboarding has been included as an event and highlights the sports growing international status.

Women’s Asia Pacific Champion for the past five years, Elissa says downhill skating is a young emerging sport where riders can easily reach speeds in excess of 100kph on competition tracks.

There’s been enormous progress in recent years developing professional safety standards and equipment with hopes that downhill skateboarding will become a recognised Olympic event.

The sport combines strength, balance, and smart racing tactics and techniques and while “I’m biased it deserves far greater recognition than it currently gets” says Ms Mah. The team leaves for Barcelona at the end of the week.

