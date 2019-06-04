Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZCT helps gymnastics in South Auckland

Tuesday, 4 June 2019, 11:44 am
Press Release: NZ Community Trust


A grant of just under $20,000 has been given to Counties Manukau Gymnastics for new gym landing mats. NZCT approved the grant in their April funding round. It follows a grant of $25,000 earlier in the year for parallel bars, mats and upright pads and is a real boost for gymnastics in the community.

“This funding is very important to gymnastics in South Auckland,” says Corina Keating, a Board Member of Counties Manukau Gymnastics. “We would not be able to provide safe equipment to all that use our facility if we didn’t get these grants from NZCT.”

Counties Manukau Gymnastics is based at the Gymsport and Recreation Centre at Pulman Park in Takanini. The gym is used by people of all ages, starting with baby gym and going all the way up to adult gym. “Gym fun, recreation, competition level of women’s and men’s gymnastics, rhythmic, tumbling and trampoline are just a few of the things that are available,” says Corina. “There are over 1000 club members with the main group being 4- to 15-year-olds.”

Having the correct beam mats will make a big difference to the safety and development of those participating. The current beam mats do not fit properly around the new beams the club bought last year. The new beam mats will prevent injury from gymnasts falling into the gaps and twisting their ankles on the uneven joins when they are landing off the beams.

“The club feels it is very important to provide the correct equipment as gymnastics is a tough sport. If the correct equipment is used, this limits any unnecessary injuries which means we will maintain and attract more members to the club,” says Corina.



The total cost of the new mats is over $25,000. The club hopes to make up the difference between this and the NZCT grant through their annual competition. “We hold a competition annually at Queen’s Birthday weekend for women’s and men’s artistic gymnastics. This year we had over 300 gymnasts from around New Zealand competing over two days. The club is reliant on volunteers to make this event a success.”

“All our members are truly grateful for NZCT’s assistance and support of Counties Manukau Gymnastics in 2019.”

ENDS

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from NZ Community Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Ardern Statement: Queen’s Birthday Honours Recipients

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated the New Zealanders recognised for their contributions to the country and their communities in the 2019 Queen’s Birthday Honours list. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis Review: The Built Environment - Frank Lloyd Wright & The Bauhaus

Two adjectives distinguished architectural debate during the last few decades of the twentieth-century - dynamic and disquieting. Documentaries on Frank Lloyd Wright and the Bauhaus in the New Zealand Art & Architecture Film Festival neatly illustrate the twin horns of this dilemma. More>>

ALSO:

Kura Forrester & James Nokise: Billy T And FRED Winners Announced

The NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo honoured the exceptional talent on show in the 2019 programme, rewarding excellence with the New Zealand Comedy Trust awards: The FRED, for the best New Zealand Show in the Festival, and the Electric Kiwi Billy T Award. More>>

Tuia - Encounters 250: Te Papa Acquires Rare Painting Of Cook's Voyage

Te Papa announced today it has purchased William Hodges’ Waterfall in Dusky Bay with Maori Canoe for New Zealand’s national art collection. More>>

ALSO:

Don't Miss The 2019 Jazz Gala Tour

Featuring renowned US rock drummer Gregg Bissonette, vocalist Glenn Walters, and UK trumpet Star Louis Dowdeswell in concert with the Rodger Fox Big Band. More>>


Ockhams: ‘Urgently Relevant’ Novel Wins NZ’s Richest Literary Award

Dame Fiona Kidman has won this year’s $53,000 Acorn Foundation Fiction Prize at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards for her novel, This Mortal Boy, a work described by the judges as ‘moving, memorable, authentic and urgently relevant to our times.’ More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 