NZCT helps gymnastics in South Auckland



A grant of just under $20,000 has been given to Counties Manukau Gymnastics for new gym landing mats. NZCT approved the grant in their April funding round. It follows a grant of $25,000 earlier in the year for parallel bars, mats and upright pads and is a real boost for gymnastics in the community.

“This funding is very important to gymnastics in South Auckland,” says Corina Keating, a Board Member of Counties Manukau Gymnastics. “We would not be able to provide safe equipment to all that use our facility if we didn’t get these grants from NZCT.”

Counties Manukau Gymnastics is based at the Gymsport and Recreation Centre at Pulman Park in Takanini. The gym is used by people of all ages, starting with baby gym and going all the way up to adult gym. “Gym fun, recreation, competition level of women’s and men’s gymnastics, rhythmic, tumbling and trampoline are just a few of the things that are available,” says Corina. “There are over 1000 club members with the main group being 4- to 15-year-olds.”

Having the correct beam mats will make a big difference to the safety and development of those participating. The current beam mats do not fit properly around the new beams the club bought last year. The new beam mats will prevent injury from gymnasts falling into the gaps and twisting their ankles on the uneven joins when they are landing off the beams.

“The club feels it is very important to provide the correct equipment as gymnastics is a tough sport. If the correct equipment is used, this limits any unnecessary injuries which means we will maintain and attract more members to the club,” says Corina.







The total cost of the new mats is over $25,000. The club hopes to make up the difference between this and the NZCT grant through their annual competition. “We hold a competition annually at Queen’s Birthday weekend for women’s and men’s artistic gymnastics. This year we had over 300 gymnasts from around New Zealand competing over two days. The club is reliant on volunteers to make this event a success.”

“All our members are truly grateful for NZCT’s assistance and support of Counties Manukau Gymnastics in 2019.”

