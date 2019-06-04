Hannah Gadsby Adds Auckland, Wellington to ‘Douglas’ Tour

The world tour of Hannah Gadsby’s new solo show Douglas continues to grow, with dates in Brisbane, Auckland and Wellington now included. There will be two performances at the Concert Hall, QPAC in Brisbane on 29 and 30 January, 2020; a performance at the Civic Theatre in Auckland on 1 February, 2020 and a performance at the Michael Fowler Centre in Wellington on 3 February, 2020.

Extra shows have also been announced for Melbourne on 7 December and Sydney on 21 December.

Hannah Gadsby’s tenth solo show was Nanette. It did alright.

Nanette played around Australia and the UK for eighteen months, taking out the top prizes at the Melbourne and Edinburgh festivals before sitting down in New York in Spring 2018 and dropping a Netflix special that summer that won her a Peabody Award and started a global conversation that continues today.

While Nanette was a random barista, Douglas is a very specific dog, and the only thing they have in common is they’ve inspired Hannah to put pen to paper and turn out a show you couldn’t possibly expect.

Hannah found her voice with Nanette, and with Douglas she plans to use it. The stand-up stage has been Hannah’s home for more than a decade, and the last couple of years have given her a few very new ideas to think and talk about in her brand new show.



Hannah premiered Douglas in Melbourne in March this year before hitting the road on her inaugural US tour.







“Makes me laugh in ways that hurt.” Time Out, 2019

“Gadsby maintains a masterful control of her craft.” The Age, 2019

“Douglas, her follow-up to a show that would seem impossible to top, is another triumph." Chortle, 2019

Tickets on sale 9am, Tuesday 11 June

hannahgadsby.com.au

HANNAH GADSBY – DOUGLAS NEW TOUR DATES

Dec 7 at 4.45pm – Melbourne – Palais Theatre

Dec 21 at 5pm – Sydney – Sydney Opera House

Jan 29 & 30 at 7.30pm – Brisbane – QPAC

Feb 1 at 8pm – Auckland – Civic Theatre

Feb 3 at 7.30pm – Wellington – Michael Fowler Centre

Please note a phone-free policy is in place for this performance. Check the relevant venue website for more details.

About Hannah Gadsby

Hannah’s overnight success of was more than ten years in the making, with her award-winning stand-up shows a sell-out fixture in festivals across Australia and in the UK for more than a decade.

She played a character called Hannah on the series Please Like Me, has hosted three art documentaries, inspired by comedy art lectures she created to accompany collections at major galleries; and is soon to release a book.





