AOTNZ tours New Zealand Guitar Quartet – 22 June - 21 July 2019





The New Zealand Guitar Quartet bring an infectious energy to the stage!

Fresh from concert tours in China and Australia and 2018 engagements at the prestigious Guitar Foundation of America Convention and Guitarromania in Mexico, they’ve released two CDs, both featuring commissioned works by Australian and New Zealand composers, as well as original arrangements by Owen Moriarty.

Besides Owen, Jane Curry and John Couch, the quartet has a new member, internationally acclaimed guitarist Vladimir Gorbach.

Their performances of classical, contemporary and world music continue to engage audiences from all walks of life, exploring a diverse range of genres including Balkan, Brazilian, Persian, bluegrass, Celtic, Spanish and flamenco music.

Some comments from their AOTNZ tour in 2017:

“Wow they were wonderful!!!..Not only incredible musicians but so professional and engaging”--Featherston



“Amazing display of technical virtuosity with beautifully chosen programme of new and well known works. Great stage presence and rapport with the audience. …Wonderful and charming musicians.” – Balcairn



“Outstanding.” – Geraldine

For more information, contact:

Diana Moir, AOTNZ media liaison, 021 126 573, diana@aotnz.co.nz

Steve Thomas, Arts On Tour NZ Trust, 0274 386 154 aotnz@xtra.co.nz www.aotnz.co.nz Facebook

Jane Curry, 021 145 7472, http://www.nzguitarquartet.com/ www.nzguitarquartet.com

Owen Moriarty, 021 2376551. Owenmoriarty@yahoo.com www.owenmoriarty.com



Schedule



Saturday 22 June 7.30pm Picton

Picton Little Theatre

$25 Book: Take Note Picton and Alyssums Blenheim







Monday 24 June 7pm Lincoln

The Laboratory

$20 Book: Over the bar or 03 325 3006

Tuesday 25 June 7.30pm Geraldine

St Mary’s Church

$25 Book: LOUK Clothing (no eftpos) 03 693 9793

Wednesday 26 June Fairlie

TBC

Thursday 27 June 7pm Oamaru

Inkbox Theatre

Opera House

$25 Book: Ticket direct and Opera house

Saturday 29 June 8.30pm Invercargill

Chiaroni Gallery

$35 Book: www.ticketdirect.co.nz

Monday 1 July 7.30pm Stewart Island

Community Centre

$25

Tuesday 2 July 7.30pm Alexandra

The Stadium Tavern

Adult $25, Gold Card $20, Child $10

Book: Central Otago i-Sites or on the door if tickets available

Wednesday 3 July 7.30pm Hokitika

Old Lodge Theatre

$20 Book: Hokitika’s Regent Theatre

Thursday 4 July 8pm Barrytown

Barrytown Hall

$20 door sales

Friday 5 July 8pm Reefton

Reefton Club

Adults $20 , Students $10, Family $50

Book: door sales or 03 732 8111 or 03 732 8542

Sunday 7 July 3.30pm Nelson

Nelson Centre of Musical Arts

$35, NCMA staff and students $5, Community Services cards $25

Book: Ticket direct and NCMA website

Tuesday 9 July 7.30pm New Plymouth

4th Wall Theatre

Adult $25, Senior $20, Student $10

Book: www.4thwalltheatre.co.nz 0800 484 925

Friday 12 July 7.30pm Whangarei

The Riverbank Centre

$30 Book: www.whangareitheatrecompany.org.nz and Storytime, Reyburn House Lane

Saturday 13 July 7.30pm Onewhero

OSPA Theatre

$25 Book: www.ospa.org.nz

or the Goodness Grocer Pukekohe



Sunday 14 July 2pm Putaruru

The Plaza Theatre

$20 Book: The Plaza and Eventfinda

Tuesday 16 July 7.30pm Rotorua

St Barnabas Church Hall

16 School Road

$30 cash sales only

Book: 021 0255 1892/07 3575550/027 486 7039



Wednesday 17 July 7.30pm Hamilton

Gallagher Academy of Performing Arts

University of Waikato

Adult $28, Seniors and Unwaged $23, Students and Children $13

Book: www.waikato.ac.nz/academy/whats-on 0800n383 5200 or Academy box office



Thursday 18 July 7.30pm Whakatane

Church of St George and St John

Adult $30, Concession $25, Child $5

Book: The Good Life Whakatane and door sales



Friday 19 July 7.30pm Wairoa

The Gaiety

$25 Book: The Gaiety, i-Site



Saturday 20 July 7.30pm Waipawa

CHB Municipal Theatre

$25 Dinner $15 add on

Book: www.eventfinda.co.nz or CHB Theatre

Sunday 21 July 3pm Norsewood

The Old Dairy Factory

$20 on the door

