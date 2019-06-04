AOTNZ tours New Zealand Guitar Quartet – 22 June - 21 July
The New Zealand Guitar Quartet bring an infectious energy to the stage!
Fresh from concert tours in China and Australia and 2018 engagements at the prestigious Guitar Foundation of America Convention and Guitarromania in Mexico, they’ve released two CDs, both featuring commissioned works by Australian and New Zealand composers, as well as original arrangements by Owen Moriarty.
Besides Owen, Jane Curry and John Couch, the quartet has a new member, internationally acclaimed guitarist Vladimir Gorbach.
Their performances of classical, contemporary and world music continue to engage audiences from all walks of life, exploring a diverse range of genres including Balkan, Brazilian, Persian, bluegrass, Celtic, Spanish and flamenco music.
Some comments from their AOTNZ tour in 2017:
“Wow they were wonderful!!!..Not only
incredible musicians but so professional and
engaging”--Featherston
“Amazing display of technical virtuosity with beautifully chosen programme of new and well known works. Great stage presence and rapport with the audience. …Wonderful and charming musicians.” – Balcairn
“Outstanding.” – Geraldine
For more information, contact:
Diana Moir, AOTNZ media liaison, 021 126 573, diana@aotnz.co.nz
Steve Thomas, Arts On Tour NZ Trust, 0274 386 154 aotnz@xtra.co.nz www.aotnz.co.nz Facebook
Jane Curry, 021 145 7472, http://www.nzguitarquartet.com/ www.nzguitarquartet.com
Owen Moriarty, 021 2376551. Owenmoriarty@yahoo.com www.owenmoriarty.com
Schedule
Saturday 22 June 7.30pm Picton
Picton Little Theatre
$25 Book: Take Note Picton and Alyssums Blenheim
Monday 24
June 7pm Lincoln
The Laboratory
$20 Book: Over the bar or 03 325 3006
Tuesday 25 June
7.30pm Geraldine
St Mary’s Church
$25 Book: LOUK Clothing (no eftpos) 03 693 9793
Wednesday 26 June Fairlie
TBC
Thursday 27 June 7pm Oamaru
Inkbox Theatre
Opera House
$25 Book: Ticket direct and Opera house
Saturday 29 June 8.30pm
Invercargill
Chiaroni Gallery
$35 Book: www.ticketdirect.co.nz
Monday 1 July 7.30pm Stewart
Island
Community Centre
$25
Tuesday 2 July 7.30pm Alexandra
The Stadium Tavern
Adult $25, Gold Card $20, Child $10
Book: Central Otago i-Sites or on the door if tickets available
Wednesday 3 July 7.30pm
Hokitika
Old Lodge Theatre
$20 Book: Hokitika’s Regent Theatre
Thursday 4 July
8pm Barrytown
Barrytown Hall
$20 door sales
Friday 5 July 8pm
Reefton
Reefton Club
Adults $20 , Students $10, Family $50
Book: door sales or 03 732 8111 or 03 732 8542
Sunday 7 July 3.30pm
Nelson
Nelson Centre of Musical Arts
$35, NCMA staff and students $5, Community Services cards $25
Book: Ticket direct and NCMA website
Tuesday 9 July 7.30pm New
Plymouth
4th Wall Theatre
Adult $25, Senior $20, Student $10
Book: www.4thwalltheatre.co.nz 0800 484 925
Friday 12 July 7.30pm
Whangarei
The Riverbank Centre
$30 Book: www.whangareitheatrecompany.org.nz and Storytime, Reyburn House Lane
Saturday 13
July 7.30pm Onewhero
OSPA Theatre
$25 Book: www.ospa.org.nz
or the Goodness Grocer Pukekohe
Sunday 14 July 2pm Putaruru
The Plaza Theatre
$20 Book: The Plaza and Eventfinda
Tuesday 16 July
7.30pm Rotorua
St Barnabas Church Hall
16 School Road
$30 cash sales only
Book: 021 0255 1892/07 3575550/027 486 7039
Wednesday 17 July 7.30pm Hamilton
Gallagher Academy of Performing Arts
University of Waikato
Adult $28, Seniors and Unwaged $23, Students and Children $13
Book: www.waikato.ac.nz/academy/whats-on 0800n383 5200 or Academy box office
Thursday 18 July 7.30pm Whakatane
Church of St George and St John
Adult $30, Concession $25, Child $5
Book: The Good Life Whakatane and door sales
Friday 19 July 7.30pm Wairoa
The Gaiety
$25 Book: The Gaiety, i-Site
Saturday 20 July 7.30pm Waipawa
CHB Municipal Theatre
$25 Dinner $15 add on
Book: www.eventfinda.co.nz or CHB Theatre
Sunday 21 July 3pm Norsewood
The Old Dairy Factory
$20 on the door
ends