Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

From ‘hop kiln class’ to new Parkvale School

Tuesday, 4 June 2019, 5:12 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Knowledge Bank


Nearly 400 photos from across Parkvale School’s ‘lifetime’ have been loaded onto the Knowledge Bank Hawke’s Bay’s website, just as the school celebrated its 100th birthday this month.

There is a huge range of topics, from photos of the first students laying a brick each on the site of the new building in 1919 and opening day the following year, to class and sport team photos and celebrations over the decades.

One of the photos is of the ‘hop kiln class’, taken in 1919, before the new school building had been constructed. Searching across the Knowledge Bank’s records reveals that a double-kiln oast house was built in 1882, used to process hops grown in Riverslea.

Presumably following the demise of that business, it was used as a classroom leading up to the move to the new building. The chimneys of the oast house collapsed in the 1931 earthquake – some decades after the children had moved into Parkvale School.

Another shows the school picnicking in Beatson’s Park, as it was then, in 1922. An article by Hawke’s Bay historian Michael Fowler shows that date preceded the clearing of many of the trees for firstly a nine-hole golf course and later a swimming pool and tennis courts, followed by the skating rink, in the 1950s. The park was renamed Windsor Park in 1935.

Most of the Parkvale School images are dated, except for the gymnastic teams and some of the class photos, says Hawke’s Bay Digital Archives Trust chairman Peter Dunkerley.

He says anyone with more information is welcome to provide it to the Knowledge Bank team.



“These sorts of records are exactly what we envisaged when the organisation was set up nine years ago."

“It’s amazing what is out there and we are passionate about making sure these records are available for our residents now, and their descendants. Imagine in another 100 years, when the school is 200 years old; the interest there will be in these.”

Knowledge Bank is a charitable trust which collects, digitises and uploads written, oral and photographic records from across Hawke’s Bay, to ensure the region’s history is preserved future generations.


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Hawke's Bay Knowledge Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Ardern Statement: Queen’s Birthday Honours Recipients

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated the New Zealanders recognised for their contributions to the country and their communities in the 2019 Queen’s Birthday Honours list. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis Review: The Built Environment - Frank Lloyd Wright & The Bauhaus

Two adjectives distinguished architectural debate during the last few decades of the twentieth-century - dynamic and disquieting. Documentaries on Frank Lloyd Wright and the Bauhaus in the New Zealand Art & Architecture Film Festival neatly illustrate the twin horns of this dilemma. More>>

ALSO:

Kura Forrester & James Nokise: Billy T And FRED Winners Announced

The NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo honoured the exceptional talent on show in the 2019 programme, rewarding excellence with the New Zealand Comedy Trust awards: The FRED, for the best New Zealand Show in the Festival, and the Electric Kiwi Billy T Award. More>>

Tuia - Encounters 250: Te Papa Acquires Rare Painting Of Cook's Voyage

Te Papa announced today it has purchased William Hodges’ Waterfall in Dusky Bay with Maori Canoe for New Zealand’s national art collection. More>>

ALSO:

Don't Miss The 2019 Jazz Gala Tour

Featuring renowned US rock drummer Gregg Bissonette, vocalist Glenn Walters, and UK trumpet Star Louis Dowdeswell in concert with the Rodger Fox Big Band. More>>


Ockhams: ‘Urgently Relevant’ Novel Wins NZ’s Richest Literary Award

Dame Fiona Kidman has won this year’s $53,000 Acorn Foundation Fiction Prize at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards for her novel, This Mortal Boy, a work described by the judges as ‘moving, memorable, authentic and urgently relevant to our times.’ More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 