A Journey in Song

Gale Force Gospel will present its popular annual concert at St Andrew’s on The Terrace on Saturday 29 June at 7.00pm. This performance of music from their recent Down South Gospel Tour promises to warm a wintry evening with songs celebrating the gospel tradition of hope and peace.

Earlier this year the choir enjoyed a tour of the South Island which saw them learn and share songs, as well as perform, with gospel choirs in Nelson, Christchurch and Dunedin; rounding it off with a concert on the ferry on the way home. This year’s annual Wellington concert is an opportunity to share these great new songs with the home crowd.

Founded eight years ago, the choir grew out of a workshop held by well-known New Zealand Gospel song leader Tony Backhouse and Gale Force continue to sing many arrangements written by Tony. Numbering about 50, the choir welcomes all singers without audition and regardless of previous experience, gender, religion or cultural background. An important part of the burgeoning community singing scene in the Capital, Gale Force Gospel is led by composer and choral leader Carol Shortis.

Gale Force Gospel choir present songs from their recent “Down South Gospel Tour ” on Saturday 29 June at 7.00pm, St Andrew’s on The Terrace, 30 The Terrace, Wellington. Ticket prices: $15 waged, $10 unwaged, children under 13 free. To book tickets please visit www.galeforcegospel.org.nz – door sales may also be available.











