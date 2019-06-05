Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers return to NZ



One World Entertainment is proud to announce the awaited return of the legendary Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers to New Zealand. The three time Grammy winner, Rhodes scholar, actor and undisputed country music living legend kicks off his tour in Dunedin on October 8th before traveling to Christchurch, Wellington, Palmerston North, ending in Auckland on October 13th. Tickets are on sale from 17th June.

Wednesday 8th October Dunedin Regent Theatre

Friday 11th October Wellington Michael Fowler Centre

Saturday 12th October Palmerston North Regent Theatre

Sunday 13th October Auckland Logan Campbell Centre

Kris will be accompanied on stage by The Strangers. One of country music favourite bands, The Strangers are best known as the back-up band for singer-songwriter Merle Haggard. Coming to New Zealand will be Scott Joss (fiddle and vocals), Doug Colosio (keyboards & vocals) and Jeff Ingraham (drums).

Kris Kristofferson has accomplished more in his lifetime than most performers can ever dream. He has recorded over 30 albums throughout his career and written some of the greatest songs of all time, including Me and Bobby McGee, Help Me Make It Through the Night, Sunday Morning Coming Down and For the Good Times. Artists who have recorded and achieved chart success with a song written or co-written by Kristofferson include Jerry Lee Lewis, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash and Janis Joplin, who recorded Me and Bobby McGee – a song forever linked to Janis. By 1987, it was estimated that more than 450 artists had recorded Kristofferson's compositions.







He is an award-winning actor and appeared in over 70s films – include his Golden Globe winning performance in the 1976 version of A Star Is Born, alongside Barbra Streisand. Other films include Blade trilogy, Lone Star, A Soldier's Daughter Never Cries, Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, Blume In Love, Cisco Pike, and Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid. Recent films include Fast Food Nation, Dreamer: Inspired By A True Story, The Jacket, Silver City, He's Just Not That In To You, and Dolphin Tale.

Music fans will not want to miss the opportunity to see Country Music Hall of Fame’s Kris Kristofferson and The Strangers live on stage performing the hits from the Kristofferson songbook.

KRIS KRISTOFFERSON AND THE STRANGERS - NZ TOUR 2019

Presale tickets on sale from June 6th with general tickets on sale

from June 17

DUNEDIN – Tickets from TicketDirect

CHRISTCHURCH – Tickers from Ticketek

WELLINGTON – Tickets from Ticketmaster

PALMERSTON NORTH - Tickets from The Regent Theatre

AUCKLAND – Tickets from Eventbrite







