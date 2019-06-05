Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

FOMO & Fuzen present BROCKHAMPTON

Wednesday, 5 June 2019, 9:37 am
Press Release: Great Things


Wednesday 5 June, 2019- After making its first New Zealand appearance last summer, Australasia’s favourite one day, one stage, all inclusive festival FOMO is back for 2020, and it’s moving outside to make it much bigger and better.

Last week, the 2020 dates were revealed online along with a stack of speculation about which international guest might be heading to our shores. We’re thrilled to confirm that your hunches were correct. BROCKHAMPTON will be playing FOMO in Auckland on 15 January, just the first of multiple international acts to be announced.

Headed up by Kevin Abstract, the Texas-via-California rap collective defy all pre-existing stereotypes of a boy band. They are a self sufficient creative enterprise made of rappers, directors, photographers, engineers, producers, graphic designers and DJs. They consistently change the game and deliver a fully unified and realized artistic vision.

Last year, when BROCKHAMPTON graced our shores, they sold out all their show in minutes. With FOMO Auckland an R16 gig, we know that this is going to be the hot ticket of the summer.

However, there will be some new offerings including the Auckland event being upgraded to Outdoors at The Trusts Arena to take advantage of the amazing New Zealand summer and give everyone the ability to be on the dancefloor. The festival set up means you can be under the sun or shelter, and can access the food and bars without having to miss the music. Located just off the North-Western motorway it’s just a short trip from the city, or easy to access via the Waterview Tunnel.



And, you asked, we listened, so we’ve added a new and improved VIP ticket offering with some serious perks, including an amazing view overlooking the stage.

There’s heaps more news to come, including more international acts. Stay glued to FOMO’s socials for stacks of updates coming your way over the next few weeks!

FOMO + FUZEN PRESENTS
BROCKHAMPTON
Plus more international FOMO artists to be announced
Presented by FOMO, FUZEN, MAI FM and SNIFFERS
Wednesday 15 January
Outdoors at The Trusts Arena
5:00PM - 10:30PM
16 + Licenced Event (you MUST be 16 or over to attend)

TICKETS
GA Pre-Sale First Release $89.90 +BF
GA Pre-Sale Second Release $99.90 +BF
VIP Pre-Sale First Release (18+ only) $159.90 + BF
VIP Pre-Sale Second Release (18+ only) $169.90 +BF

Pre-Sale tickets are available from 9:00AM Wednesday 12 June until 9:00AM Wednesday 26 June, unless sold out prior. Pre-Sale Tickets are only available via bit.ly/AKL-WAITLIST.

