Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Search for New Zealand’s Best Sausage Starts Now

Wednesday, 5 June 2019, 12:33 pm
Press Release: Devro NZ Sausage Competition

5th June 2019

Butchers from Cape Reinga to the Bluff will be fine-tuning their sausage recipes as entries open for the 2019 Devro Great New Zealand Sausage Competition.

The search for New Zealand’s tastiest snarler will begin with a panel of 32 judges, made up of foodies, butchers and industry experts, sampling and examining all competition entries over a mammoth five-day sausage fest in September. From there, the top thirteen sausages, one from each category, then go on to a final taste test where the Supreme Award-winning sausage is determined.

During the judging, sausages will be marked, prior to cooking, on their inner and outer visual appearance then, once cooked, on appearance, aroma, texture, composition and taste.

Head Judge, Kathy Paterson has been involved in the competition for over six years and being an experienced journalist, author and recipe developer, she is well equipped for the role.

“The Devro Great New Zealand Sausage Competition is always one of my favourite times of the year. Overseeing the vast array of sausages, bursting full of creativity, flavour and quality ingredients makes my job as head judge such a pleasure.

“As judges we are looking for a number of benchmarks, but most importantly we are looking for a good fat to meat ratio with just the right mix of herbs and spices. Seasoning is key. Based on the standard of recent years, I expect to see an excess of exciting flavours, great textures and plenty of ingenuity to boot,” says Kathy.



Last year, the competition attracted 482 entries from 90 stores across thirteen categories, these included; beef, pork, poultry, pre-cooked, flavoured, continental fresh, continental ready-to-eat, black pudding/rounds, traditional, gourmet beef, gourmet pork and gourmet varietal. In a new development for 2019 and in recognition to changing consumer trends, competition organisers, Retail Meat New Zealand, have introduced a flexitarian and vegetarian category.

Last year, Dave Rossiter of Westmere Butchery, Auckland was crowned joint winner of the Supreme Award – alongside New World Te Rapa, Hamilton – for his beef and mushroom sausage.

“Demand for our beef and mushroom sausage has gone through the roof since winning the 2018 Supreme Award. Our tiny store has been packed to the brim, and it’s not unusual to see a line snaking down the street on a Saturday morning. Following the competition we received enquiries from all over Auckland and New Zealand, with people wanting to buy not only our supreme award winning sausage, but the other products we offer. The standard of sausages being entered has increased year-on-year and our fellow butchers are creating some standout products. To come out on top is a dream come true for us,” said Rossiter.

Entries into the 2019 competition close on Friday 26 July. The winning sausage will be announced at an Awards Dinner on Thursday 17 October, in good time for Kiwis to celebrate National Sausage Day during the Labour Weekend – the traditional start to the Kiwi BBQ season.

The competition is sponsored by Devro New Zealand, Kiwi Labels, Alliance Group, Alto Packaging, Big Chill and Kerry Ingredients.

-Ends-


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Devro NZ Sausage Competition on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Ardern Statement: Queen’s Birthday Honours Recipients

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated the New Zealanders recognised for their contributions to the country and their communities in the 2019 Queen’s Birthday Honours list. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis Review: The Built Environment - Frank Lloyd Wright & The Bauhaus

Two adjectives distinguished architectural debate during the last few decades of the twentieth-century - dynamic and disquieting. Documentaries on Frank Lloyd Wright and the Bauhaus in the New Zealand Art & Architecture Film Festival neatly illustrate the twin horns of this dilemma. More>>

ALSO:

Kura Forrester & James Nokise: Billy T And FRED Winners Announced

The NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo honoured the exceptional talent on show in the 2019 programme, rewarding excellence with the New Zealand Comedy Trust awards: The FRED, for the best New Zealand Show in the Festival, and the Electric Kiwi Billy T Award. More>>

Tuia - Encounters 250: Te Papa Acquires Rare Painting Of Cook's Voyage

Te Papa announced today it has purchased William Hodges’ Waterfall in Dusky Bay with Maori Canoe for New Zealand’s national art collection. More>>

ALSO:

Don't Miss The 2019 Jazz Gala Tour

Featuring renowned US rock drummer Gregg Bissonette, vocalist Glenn Walters, and UK trumpet Star Louis Dowdeswell in concert with the Rodger Fox Big Band. More>>


Ockhams: ‘Urgently Relevant’ Novel Wins NZ’s Richest Literary Award

Dame Fiona Kidman has won this year’s $53,000 Acorn Foundation Fiction Prize at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards for her novel, This Mortal Boy, a work described by the judges as ‘moving, memorable, authentic and urgently relevant to our times.’ More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 