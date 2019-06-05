Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Keep New Zealand Beautiful Announce Celebrity Ambassadors

Wednesday, 5 June 2019, 1:27 pm
Press Release: Keep New Zealand Beautiful

MEDIA RELEASE

Keep New Zealand Beautiful Announce Celebrity Ambassadors

Keep New Zealand Beautiful (KNZB) is proud to welcome onboard their new team of celebrity ambassadors – artist Hayley King, radio broadcaster Stacey Morrison, chef Mike van der Elzen and TV journalist Melissa Chan-Green.

The ambassadors will work with Keep New Zealand Beautiful to promote their beautification programmes such as Paint New Zealand Beautiful, Plant New Zealand Beautiful; national events like Clean Up Week and the Beautiful Awards; as well as education programmes like the Kiki Kiwi Litterless programme and Young Reporters for the Environment. They are all passionate about the organisation, the environment and doing their bit to help Keep New Zealand Beautiful for generations to come.

“I was hugely honoured! It’s an organisation I really believe in and feel like I’ve grown up with,” says Melissa Chan-Green.

Education is a big focus for Keep New Zealand Beautiful and is something Melissa feels strongly about.

“I’m particularly interested in the Young Reporters for the Environment programme, which I judge. It’s a fantastic opportunity for students aged around 11-18 to investigate an environmental issue and present it either as an article, photographic essay or video report. It’s so encouraging to see the next generation of reporters thinking critically about how we can do better to protect our future.”

For Stacey Morrison joining Keep New Zealand Beautiful was stemmed from her desire to do more to inspire the protection of our country, especially for her tamariki.



When asked how do you want to leave the country after she’s gone, Stacey said “flourishing and clean, closer to how it used to be”.

Hayley King shares Stacey’s commitment to safeguarding New Zealand’s environment for the future.

“Just as we did as children, I want our own children to be able to swim in our rivers, go fishing in the sea and experience the joys of hunting and eating kaimoana.”

Mike van der Elzen wants to empower more Kiwi kids to get in the kitchen and cook healthy food which has been grown sustainably. He is passionate about recycling, composting, permaculture and waste reduction.

“It’s so very important to maintain our clean, green image,” says Mike van der Elzen.

“We need to be aware of the actions we do every day to help play our part as a responsible citizen of this beautiful country. It’s so important that we educate the next generation about looking after the planet.”

KNZB CEO Heather Saunderson is proud to have the ambassadors come on board.

“We are so excited to have these four fantastic celebrities join our team and help spread our message to ‘Do the Right Thing’ across New Zealand. As individuals they are each successful in their respective careers and having their skills and experience on board will further enable Keep New Zealand Beautiful to drive change through the education, inspiration and empowerment of our communities. We can’t wait to start working with them!”

