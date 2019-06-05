Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

'INSTINCT' by REI - Music Video Out Now

Wednesday, 5 June 2019, 1:40 pm
Press Release: Integrity Promotions

WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO HERE

‘Instinct’ is a Hip Hop/Trap track with Drake or Post Malone vibes, mixed with Rei’s unique Kiwi and indigenous twist.

‘Instinct’ is the final single before Rei’s 3rd album is released in late June. It also follows up from Rei’s busy Summer tour schedule, playing at major festivals (such as Splore) and playing to thousands of people at O-week shows from Dunedin to Auckland.

In December 2018, Rei’s single ‘Good Mood’ hit #1 on the Spotify United States Viral Chart, beating out Ariana Grande’s hit ‘thank u, next’ for the top spot. It also charted on the UK, Canada and NZ viral playlists, gaining over 1.8 million streams.

‘Instinct’ is all about shutting out the noise of other people’s opinions, and instead following your gut. It’s about not trying to be someone else’s version of you. This fits with Rei’s overall musical kaupapa of self-empowerment, of being a Chief of your own mind and environment.

The track was produced by Rei with additional production from platinum-credited producer D. Love. It was also mixed and mastered by Chris Chetland (who has mastered Snoop Dogg, Dua Lipa and Bebe Rexha).



With 3 Māori Music Awards, 2 NZ Music Awards nominations a #1 iTunes Hip Hop album and

a #1 iTunes World music album Rei is definitely making a name for himself in the music industry.

He also co-won Best Emerging Manager at the 2018 MMF Awards.

Stream Instinct

Musicbyrei.com


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Integrity Promotions on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Ardern Statement: Queen’s Birthday Honours Recipients

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated the New Zealanders recognised for their contributions to the country and their communities in the 2019 Queen’s Birthday Honours list. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis Review: The Built Environment - Frank Lloyd Wright & The Bauhaus

Two adjectives distinguished architectural debate during the last few decades of the twentieth-century - dynamic and disquieting. Documentaries on Frank Lloyd Wright and the Bauhaus in the New Zealand Art & Architecture Film Festival neatly illustrate the twin horns of this dilemma. More>>

ALSO:

Kura Forrester & James Nokise: Billy T And FRED Winners Announced

The NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo honoured the exceptional talent on show in the 2019 programme, rewarding excellence with the New Zealand Comedy Trust awards: The FRED, for the best New Zealand Show in the Festival, and the Electric Kiwi Billy T Award. More>>

Tuia - Encounters 250: Te Papa Acquires Rare Painting Of Cook's Voyage

Te Papa announced today it has purchased William Hodges’ Waterfall in Dusky Bay with Maori Canoe for New Zealand’s national art collection. More>>

ALSO:

Don't Miss The 2019 Jazz Gala Tour

Featuring renowned US rock drummer Gregg Bissonette, vocalist Glenn Walters, and UK trumpet Star Louis Dowdeswell in concert with the Rodger Fox Big Band. More>>


Ockhams: ‘Urgently Relevant’ Novel Wins NZ’s Richest Literary Award

Dame Fiona Kidman has won this year’s $53,000 Acorn Foundation Fiction Prize at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards for her novel, This Mortal Boy, a work described by the judges as ‘moving, memorable, authentic and urgently relevant to our times.’ More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 