'INSTINCT' by REI - Music Video Out Now

‘Instinct’ is a Hip Hop/Trap track with Drake or Post Malone vibes, mixed with Rei’s unique Kiwi and indigenous twist.

‘Instinct’ is the final single before Rei’s 3rd album is released in late June. It also follows up from Rei’s busy Summer tour schedule, playing at major festivals (such as Splore) and playing to thousands of people at O-week shows from Dunedin to Auckland.

In December 2018, Rei’s single ‘Good Mood’ hit #1 on the Spotify United States Viral Chart, beating out Ariana Grande’s hit ‘thank u, next’ for the top spot. It also charted on the UK, Canada and NZ viral playlists, gaining over 1.8 million streams.

‘Instinct’ is all about shutting out the noise of other people’s opinions, and instead following your gut. It’s about not trying to be someone else’s version of you. This fits with Rei’s overall musical kaupapa of self-empowerment, of being a Chief of your own mind and environment.

The track was produced by Rei with additional production from platinum-credited producer D. Love. It was also mixed and mastered by Chris Chetland (who has mastered Snoop Dogg, Dua Lipa and Bebe Rexha).







With 3 Māori Music Awards, 2 NZ Music Awards nominations a #1 iTunes Hip Hop album and

a #1 iTunes World music album Rei is definitely making a name for himself in the music industry.

He also co-won Best Emerging Manager at the 2018 MMF Awards.

