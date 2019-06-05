Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

All-Wheel Event Rolls Back into Auckland for Matariki

Wednesday, 5 June 2019, 1:43 pm
Press Release: MR Fahrenheit

Media release

4 June, 2019

ALL-WHEEL EVENT ROLLS BACK INTO AUCKLAND FOR MATARIKI

Two years ago, New Zealand's leading inclusive arts organisation Touch Compass created a magical, illuminated evening parade to celebrate Matariki. Due to popular demand and widespread delight, InMotion Matarikiwill return in July for ATEED’s new Winter Festival Elemental AKL and the Auckland Council’s Matariki celebrations, Saturday 6 July.

InMotion Matariki is a fun, free and fully-accessible event for which the stage is Auckland’s newest neighbourhood, Wynyard Quarter.

InMotion Matariki includes a major outdoor ‘gallery’ of digital, animated and illuminated art; sensory experiences; inclusive performance; community arts collaborations and a brilliant finale - Ika - choreographed by Rodney Bell and Chloe Loftus.

This all-wheels event is for the whole family. People are encouraged to bring their bike, scooter, wheelchair, skateboard, unicycle or power chair - and to decorate them! Walking the illuminated parade is also an option.

The installations will include large digitised artworks created by art therapy programme Mapura, and performances by Christchurch’s integrated dance ensemble, Jolt Dance, and Touch Compass’ hip-hop crew, Integr8 Dance Crew.



Wellington’s Lucid Dreambike have created a giant Māmā and baby whale, which will lead the way.

The parade starts at 6.00pm from Silo Park’s Gantry. As the route winds around, music and performances will light the way, before ending with an outstanding aerial performance, choregraphed by Bell and Loftus.

InMotion Matariki is a free event and welcomes people of all ages and abilities. The parade kicks off at 6pm, but audience members are encouraged to be on site by 5.30pm.

Ends

For more information, please visit www.inmotion.org.nz


