What's on at City Gallery Wellington

Wednesday, 5 June 2019, 3:04 pm
This week, Tuatara Open Late turns five years old. We’re celebrating tomorrow (Thurs 6 June) at June’s Open Late. We’ve got lots of great things happening throughout the evening; a discussion on Eva Rothschild’s work, sounds from Radio Active FM DJ B.Lo, sci-fi book club, free birthday treats from Grace Patisserie, a live performance from Nadia Reid (now sold out), and lots more!

We look forward to this Sunday (9 June), when we screen 2001: A Space Odyssey. This sci-fi classic is strongly connected to our current exhibitions themes of time and space.

Read on to find out more about our events and exhibitions, and let me know if you’d like more information and images.

Events
Tuatara Open Late Celebrates Five Years: Nadia Reid, Sci-Fi Book Club, and More
5–10pm, Thu 6 June
Timetable

5pm Bar and galleries open

6pm Heather Galbraith and Thomasin Sleigh discuss Eva Rothschild’s work

7pm City Gallery Book Club

8.30pm Exhibition tour of Semiconductor: The Technological Sublime

8.45pm Nadia Reid live performance (doors open 8.30pm)

Screening: 2001: A Space Odyssey
2pm, Sun 9 June
To connect with Semiconductor and Eva Rothschild’s shared exhibition themes of time and space, we present 2001: A Space Odyssey—one of the most influential of all sci-fi films.
Weekend Exhibition Tours
Saturdays and Sundays, 12:15pm
Get more out of your visit with a 35-minute introduction to the exhibitions on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays at 12.15pm. Meet in the foyer.
Exhibitions
Semiconductor: The Technological Sublime
On now until 14 July 2019 | Free
Semiconductor’s large-scale, immersive installations begin from a deep interest in the natural, material world. Their work covers a range of themes including space science, physics, science technologies, volcanology, seismology, geology, land formation, the sublime, and perception. Visit us to explore this immersive exhibition.
Eva Rothschild: Kosmos
On now until 28 July 2019 | Free
A giant punching bag, a decorated concrete-block barricade, an upholstered play space, a disco décor curtain, and a surveillance video of young boys demolishing and repurposing art. London-based sculptor Eva Rothschild puts her own spin on the modern-sculpture tradition, using eclectic forms and novel materials. Don’t miss the chance to experience world-class art in your local gallery.
