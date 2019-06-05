We’re Going on a Bear Hunt - Live Show World Premiere

Tim Bray, QSM has turned the well-loved and recited children’s book by Michael Rosen and illustrated by Helen Oxenbury into a new live theatre show which all the family will enjoy!

We’re going on a bear hunt. E haere ana mātou ki te rapu pea.

We’re going to catch a big one. I tētahi pea tino nui

What a beautiful day! He rangi tino ātaahua

We’re not scared. Hei aha hoki te mataku

Auckland’s leading children’s theatre company, Tim Bray Theatre Company, presents We’re Going on a Bear Hunt at The PumpHouse Theatre, Takapuna from Saturday 29th June to Saturday 20th July, 2019.

Follow and join in the family’s excitement as they wade through the grass, splash through the river and squelch through the mud in search of a bear. What a surprise awaits them in the cave on the other side of the dark forest!

We’re Going on a Bear Hunt by Michael Rosen and illustrated by Helen Oxenbury is celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year and the stage adaptation by Tim Bray will be the company’s 96th production since it was founded 28 years ago. It is the second of four productions in the 2019 Season of Theatre for Children.

Bringing together the company’s regular design team consisting of Rachael Walker (set and prop design), Vicki Slow (costume design ) and Steve Marshall (lighting design), Tim Bray will be taking the lead as Director for this world premiere.

Leading the professional cast as Dad is well known NZ actor Stephen Papps with his older children played by Calum Hughes (Chris) and Benny Joy Smith (Rosemary) and the loving family dog Timmy will be played by Max Easey.







Tim Bray Youth Theatre students were given the opportunity to audition for the 3 other family members. With over 20 children to choose from 7 budding stars were chosen to share the roles. Minka Braunias ( 12) and Katija Luke (11) will share the role of Ann. Peter Muller (13) and Jacob Hussey (16 )will alternate the role of Andrew, and little Jonathan will be shared by Devon Reynolds(6), Cooper Casey(7), and Dyre Romero(5).

Children are encouraged to dress up as explorers or bears and join the onstage Costume Parade just prior to the start of the holiday shows.

To book, phone (09) 489-8360 or online at www.timbray.org.nz



