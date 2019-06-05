Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Freeview On Demand now on Freeview Streaming Device

Wednesday, 5 June 2019
Press Release: FreeView


Freeview’s On Demand platform is now available on the recently released Freeview streaming device (the DISH TV SmartVU X), making it even easier to enjoy your favourite shows and movies at your convenience.


In a collaboration between Freeview, Dish TV and Google, the SmartVU X is a tiny gadget that connects to almost any TV and streams Freeview Live TV over the internet, so Kiwi viewers can now enjoy Freeview even if their TV isn’t connected to an aerial or a satellite dish. Viewers can also explore third party apps such as Netflix, Lightbox, YouTube and many more on Google Play. The addition of Freeview On Demand expands the scope of content on the SmartVU even further.


The Freeview On Demand platform brings together TV and movies from leading New Zealand broadcasters TVNZ, MediaWorks and Māori Television, all into a single library. With everything in one place, it’s much easier for viewers to discover content across genres, channels and providers.
Freeview’s CEO, Jason Foden, says Freeview is always searching for new ways to provide the most seamless and effective viewing experience possible.


“The feedback we’ve received on the SmartVU X since its launch in December has been unanimously positive – and we continue to focus on improving our innovations. Both our On Demand platform and Streaming Device were designed with the viewer at the heart of experience, so combining them was a natural next step.


“Viewers want a ‘one stop shop’ to the plethora of great content. Freeview On Demand being added to our streaming device now brings the widest array of subscription-free content together with the likes of Netflix, YouTube, Lightbox and other third-party apps on a single device, so viewers can enjoy their favourite TV with ease,” Foden concludes.




Freeview will be announcing more content partnerships in the future to further enrich its TV experience.


Designed locally in partnership with Dish TV, the SmartVU X comes with Chromecast built-in, can output 4K HDR and is coupled with voice search on its Bluetooth remote. Priced at $139, the device is available from all good electronic stores throughout New Zealand.


Freeview On Demand is also available on all new Smart TVs, as well as connected set top boxes and recorders. Once setup with a Smart TV, a SmartVU or any one of the range of set top boxes and recorders, viewers can enjoy all the content on Freeview – be it Live TV or On Demand – entirely subscription-free.


Learn more here: www.freeviewnz.tv/stream-freeview

Product Features


SmartVU Streaming Device
• Stream selected Freeview channels including all TVNZ channels, Three, Bravo, Māori TV, The Edge TV, ThreeLife & more
• Chromecast built-in
• 4k Ultra HD + HDR
• Powered by Android TV (version 8.0 Oreo)
• Subscribe to access Netflix, Lightbox and STUFF PIX (coming soon), with more content to come
• Download to access even more Android TV apps via Google Play
On Demand Platform
• Streamlined streaming - no more broadcaster apps
• Catch up TV made easy
• Registration - viewing history
• Simpler Mini Guide
• TV Guide - more channels at a glance
• Users can search by title, genre and channel
• Genre belts and pages
• Featured, Recommended and Popular On Demand belts give users the latest and greatest TV

For the best experience, connect to high-speed internet. ISP charges and terms apply for streaming and app downloads. Freeview terms apply. Android TV, Google Play and Chromecast are trademarks of Google LLC.

