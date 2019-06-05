New Code promoted for sporting youth



The New Zealand Amateur Sport Association Inc. encourages National Sporting Organisations (NSO) to adopt a new Code which places youth at the centre of decision-making involving their sporting participation.

The Code, which NSOs are invited to voluntarily adopt, has been developed in response to increasing concern over the promotion of high-performance-development relative to life-long-participation.

We, [NSO], when promoting our sport to youth, undertake to:

1. equally promote the importance of education and social development;



2. encourage membership of local community clubs;



3. fairly describe both the actual risks and possible benefits of a sporting career;



4. ensure that the physical well-being of all participants is a priority;



5. foster a love of the game.



Association Chairman, Gordon Noble-Campbell, notes that the attraction of sporting careers needs to be well-balanced with the social good that simply comes from being part of a local sports community. “The Code brings into focus the true purpose of sport in our lives as New Zealanders and will help young people and their families develop a relationship with their chosen sport(s) centred on a “love of the game”.









© Scoop Media

