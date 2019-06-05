Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Slipping Away

Wednesday, 5 June 2019, 5:10 pm
Press Release: Gus Fisher Gallery

Plastic pollution has now reached the deepest points of the Earth’s oceans. It exists seven miles beneath the surface in the Mariana Trench. As supermarkets ban single use plastic bags and images of sea life tangled in plastic waste fill social media feeds, is it possible to prevent what feels like an inevitable man-made destruction of our blue planet?

Located on the original shoreline of Tāmaki Makaurau Gus Fisher Gallery will activate a discussion on the value that Moana brings to our lives. Conceived as an immersive experience, The Slipping Away will take visitors on a journey above and below the ocean through filmic interpretations of the deep sea and light-based installations of the water from above.

As an island nation, Aotearoa has over 15,000 kilometres of stunning coastline and is renowned for its natural beauty. Yet, Aotearoa also produces five times the global daily waste average making it the tenth most wasteful nation in the world. In poignant connection to this context, The Slipping Away features a large-scale light based installation by renowned artist Bill Culbert called Pacific Flotsam (2007), a centre-piece of Culbert’s presentation for the New Zealand Pavillion at the 55th Venice Biennale in 2013. Pacific Flotsam’s inclusion in The Slipping Away brings renewed attention to the wider references of Culbert’s installations and the environmental issues so prescient in the work.

Pacific Flotsam will fill the entirety of the Gus Fisher Gallery’s largest space creating a visually immersive environment. Following the artist’s passing earlier this year at the age of 84, this timely and poignant presentation provides an important way to remember the artist whose contribution to the New Zealand and international art world will be greatly missed.



Accompanying Bill Culbert is a seminal work by Copenhagen based artist group SUPERFLEX called Flooded McDonald’s. Made in 2009, SUPERFLEX’s mesmerising film shows a life-size replica of a McDonalds’s burger bar as it slowly floods with water over the course of twenty minutes. Set in a replica McDonalds where everything featured is meticulously hand-made, the film is an epic testimony to the impotence of Western corporations to cope with the impact of climate change. As used coffee cups and burger wrappers get swept beneath the incoming torrent of water, Flooded McDonald’s is a haunting reminder of the reality of the health of our oceans.

Taking us to the imaginary depths of the Mariana Trench in the Pacific Ocean is Flightdream (2015) by Walters prize nominee Joyce Campbell. Joined by a new projection by the artist called Falls in Flood (2018) Campbell’s work reminds us of the fantasy underworld of the ocean deep and the vastness still awaiting discovery. Bringing to light the power of fictional stories and mana of the ocean as a source of inspiration is Mata Aho Collective’s ongoing project Taniwha Tales. Presented on a touch screen for visitors to read, Taniwha Tales is a collection of stories of the Taniwha, a mysterious sea creature in Māori culture, donated by friends and family members of the artists. Accompanying the poetry by Mata Aho Collective is Climate Change Heartbreak Poems (2006-2013) by Wellington-based artist Raewyn Martin. These poems conflate shifting consciousness of climate change with experiences of heartbreak. A decade later, these fugitive texts are now cast within the highly-sensitive cellulose and will respond to shifts in atmospheric conditions throughout the course of the exhibition.

Also featured is a video called Bottles / Mosh (2005) by Auckland based artist Terry Urbahn. Footage of plastic rubbish churned up in a river under a bridge in Rome is animated by the relentless guitars in Motörhead’s Ace of Spades. As the sound spills out from the gallery’s entranceway, Bottles / Mosh captures the tensions of the exhibition that are once enjoyable, provocative and serenely beautiful along with their urgent call to action.

By bringing together these activating artworks, The Slipping Away asks us to act now rather than wait. And perhaps Motörhead can provide the soundtrack.

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Gus Fisher Gallery on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Ardern Statement: Queen’s Birthday Honours Recipients

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated the New Zealanders recognised for their contributions to the country and their communities in the 2019 Queen’s Birthday Honours list. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis Review: The Built Environment - Frank Lloyd Wright & The Bauhaus

Two adjectives distinguished architectural debate during the last few decades of the twentieth-century - dynamic and disquieting. Documentaries on Frank Lloyd Wright and the Bauhaus in the New Zealand Art & Architecture Film Festival neatly illustrate the twin horns of this dilemma. More>>

ALSO:

Kura Forrester & James Nokise: Billy T And FRED Winners Announced

The NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo honoured the exceptional talent on show in the 2019 programme, rewarding excellence with the New Zealand Comedy Trust awards: The FRED, for the best New Zealand Show in the Festival, and the Electric Kiwi Billy T Award. More>>

Tuia - Encounters 250: Te Papa Acquires Rare Painting Of Cook's Voyage

Te Papa announced today it has purchased William Hodges’ Waterfall in Dusky Bay with Maori Canoe for New Zealand’s national art collection. More>>

ALSO:

Don't Miss The 2019 Jazz Gala Tour

Featuring renowned US rock drummer Gregg Bissonette, vocalist Glenn Walters, and UK trumpet Star Louis Dowdeswell in concert with the Rodger Fox Big Band. More>>


Ockhams: ‘Urgently Relevant’ Novel Wins NZ’s Richest Literary Award

Dame Fiona Kidman has won this year’s $53,000 Acorn Foundation Fiction Prize at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards for her novel, This Mortal Boy, a work described by the judges as ‘moving, memorable, authentic and urgently relevant to our times.’ More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 