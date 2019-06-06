Pernod Ricard team bring Good Times from a Good Place

Thursday 6 June 2019

On 6 June, 500 local Pernod Ricard employees will join 19,000 colleagues globally to bring ‘Good Times from a Good Place’ for the 9th edition of Responsib’ALL Day, the company’s annual Sustainability and Responsibility initiative.

Activities will take place in Auckland, Blenheim, Hawke’s Bay, Wellington and Christchurch, aligned to the day’s global theme ‘Circular Making’. This is one of the four pillars of the company’s 2030 Sustainability & Responsibility Roadmap alongside Nurturing Terroir, Valuing People, and Responsible Hosting – and aligned to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The pillar fosters circularity across the business and encourages employees to reimagine the way they use, dispose and minimise waste. Employees from more than 85 countries around the world will engage in over 100 local community projects to show their commitment and contribution to society.

In Auckland, the team will be engaging in a range of activities:

Working with Auckland City Mission to repurpose donated clothing to be sold, given away or recycled.

Working with Men’s Shed and Hub Zero to repurpose pallets and assemble rat trap boxes which will all be given to the community, and learning how to minimise waste by creating beeswax wraps and skincare products.

Working with Pallet Kingdom to build furniture from pallets for a community garden in Tamaki.

Planting native plants at Brookby Wildlife Habitat and Cleaning up microplastics and rubbish around Pt England Reserve and estuary with Conservation Volunteers.









Across New Zealand, teams will be:

Creating nesting rafts for dabchicks from milk bottles and tree planting to create a haven for native fauna in our Hawke’s Bay vineyards.

Harvesting olives at Burleigh Memorial Olive Grove in Blenheim. Olives will then be pressed and some of the oil sold through the Brancott Estate Cellar Door, with all funds donated to the RSA.

Volunteering with Defender Bags to make billboards into bags, which are then sold to raise money for children living as refugees.

Cleaning rubbish from the South Brighton Estuary in Christchurch and learning how to reduce our waste and make beeswax wraps.



Tracey Marshall, New Zealand Sustainability Manager for Pernod Ricard said, “We are proud to have the opportunity to participate in a unique global initiative that sees 19,000 team members spend the day giving back to their local communities.

“Our team looks forward to this opportunity every year because we recognise that we have a responsibility to work towards creating a better world for future generations and to address sustainability issues our consumers and communities face.

“This year, it was exciting to offer our team a range of activities to choose from, all centered around the theme of circular making, which allowed people to engage with the charity and cause of their choice,” she said.

As part of the business’ wider commitment Sustainability and Responsibility, Pernod Ricard across the Pacific offers ‘Willing to Give’ to all employees, an initiative that provides every team member the opportunity to spend a working day to volunteer with a charity of choice.

