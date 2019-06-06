LOUIS THEROUX WITHOUT LIMITS - NZ Show Announced

For the first time ever, and for one show only, BBC film maker, immersive journalist and social commentator Louis Theroux will visit Auckland in January 2020 with a brand new live show - Louis Theroux Without Limits.

“I’m delighted to be taking my tour to Auckland and I’m excited that I’ll finally get to meet my Kiwi fans for the first time.”– Louis Theroux

Join the fearless multi award winning BBC film maker in an evening of insight and exploration as he delves into subjects from his extraordinary catalogue of work. From the scary truth of the opioid epidemic and the dark reality behind sex trafficking, to religious extremes and a whole new rulebook on modern day relationships, Louis tackles it all with first-hand insight and his trademark sense of humour.

Louis will be joined by television and radio personality Julia Zemiro. Julia steps into Louis’s weird and wonderful mind and together they journey across the world and into its plethora of subcultures, communities and citizens. In this two hour live show, discover behind the scenes secrets as they relive some of Louis’s most famous encounters, and discuss what happened after the cameras stopped rolling.

Louis Theroux has been making BAFTA award winning films and documentaries for over twenty years. His skill has always been getting people to say more than they thought they would, or could. Through this approach, he has shone light on some of the world’s most intriguing beliefs, behaviours, and institutions by getting to know the people at the heart of them – from the officers and inmates at San Quentin prison to the extreme believers of the Westboro Baptist Church; the male porn performers of the San Fernando Valley to exploring the secrets of the Church of Scientology.







Don’t miss Louis’ latest documentaries which will premiere in New Zealand on Prime TV.

LOUIS THEROUX WITHOUT LIMITS - LIVE ON STAGE

Friday 10 January 2020 - The Civic, Auckland

Presale: 9am, Tuesday 18 June

Public On Sale: 9am, Monday 24 June

www.ticketmaster.co.nz / 0800 111 999

For more information and pre-sale access see

www.louistherouxliveonstage.com

