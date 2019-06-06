Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Carnage unfolds at World Cup Series Final

Thursday, 6 June 2019, 9:27 am
Press Release: Yachting New Zealand

It was a case of survival for most who raced on the second day at the Hempel World Cup Series Final in Marseille, with capsizes and gear breakages a common theme.

Gusts well in excess of 30 knots were recorded across the five courses which meant some sailors were thankful to be kept on shore, but some classes got some racing in before it was deemed too unsafe.

In the 49er fleet only four of the 14 boats finished their only race and the 49erFX race was abandoned due to the carnage unfolding.

The Finn class didn't get any racing in, meaning New Zealand's Andy Maloney still leads and Josh Junior is second and they will look to catch up to the schedule in subsequent days.

Racing for the Nacra 17 fleet got under way in 17 knots but the wind quickly built. They still managed to get in two races before it got too dangerous and Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders recorded a fourth and an eighth to remain in ninth overall.

"It was pretty fresh today," Jones said. "We haven't had that much wind racing in a long time and it was actually kind of fun.

"In the first race it was just starting to really build and at the end it was full-on survival mode. Everyone was caught out with their settings not quite at that wind range.

"In the next race it got windier but people were more set up. It was just so windy and choppy everyone was capsizing and masts were breaking. We capsized on the last run, which was unfortunate, but I don't think we actually lost that many places because everyone was capsizing. It was one of those days."



A strong Nacra 17 fleet has assembled in Marseille, with Italy’s Vittorio Bissaro and Maelle Frascari holding a one-point lead over France's Billy Besson and Marie Riou and John Gimson and Anna Burnet from Great Britain in third.

Jones and Saunders will aim to work their way up the standings but have their sights on regattas later in the year as they intensify their preparations for next year's Tokyo Olympics.

"This event isn't a super-important one for us," Jones admitted. "We are testing out a few things and trying to improve our speed. It's been a long season so we're not peaking at this event. We're just hoping to continue our learning and get ourselves set up so that we can have some really good regattas in Japan later in the year."

Results and standings after day 2 of the Hempel World Cup Series Final in Marseille:

Finn (13 boats)

1st: Andy Maloney (NZL) 2 1 - 3 points
2nd: Josh Junior (NZL) 1 4 - 5 pts
3rd: Jake Lilley (AUS) 3 8 - 11 pts

Nacra 17 (24 boats)

1st: Vittorio Bissaro / Maelle Frascari (ITA) (8) 4 2 1 1 - 8 pts
2nd: Billy Besson / Marie Riou (FRA) 1 1 5 (7) 2 - 9 pts
3rd: John Gimson / Anna Burnet (GBR) 3 (12) 1 5 3 - 12 pts

9th: Gemma Jones / Jason Saunders (NZL) (11) 10 7 4 8 - 29 pts

Full results

Pic: Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders are ninth in the Nacra 17.

ends


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Yachting New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Ardern Statement: Queen’s Birthday Honours Recipients

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated the New Zealanders recognised for their contributions to the country and their communities in the 2019 Queen’s Birthday Honours list. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis Review: The Built Environment - Frank Lloyd Wright & The Bauhaus

Two adjectives distinguished architectural debate during the last few decades of the twentieth-century - dynamic and disquieting. Documentaries on Frank Lloyd Wright and the Bauhaus in the New Zealand Art & Architecture Film Festival neatly illustrate the twin horns of this dilemma. More>>

ALSO:

Kura Forrester & James Nokise: Billy T And FRED Winners Announced

The NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo honoured the exceptional talent on show in the 2019 programme, rewarding excellence with the New Zealand Comedy Trust awards: The FRED, for the best New Zealand Show in the Festival, and the Electric Kiwi Billy T Award. More>>

Tuia - Encounters 250: Te Papa Acquires Rare Painting Of Cook's Voyage

Te Papa announced today it has purchased William Hodges’ Waterfall in Dusky Bay with Maori Canoe for New Zealand’s national art collection. More>>

ALSO:

Don't Miss The 2019 Jazz Gala Tour

Featuring renowned US rock drummer Gregg Bissonette, vocalist Glenn Walters, and UK trumpet Star Louis Dowdeswell in concert with the Rodger Fox Big Band. More>>


Ockhams: ‘Urgently Relevant’ Novel Wins NZ’s Richest Literary Award

Dame Fiona Kidman has won this year’s $53,000 Acorn Foundation Fiction Prize at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards for her novel, This Mortal Boy, a work described by the judges as ‘moving, memorable, authentic and urgently relevant to our times.’ More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 