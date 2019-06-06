Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Global superstar Michael Buble announces one NZ show only!

Thursday, 6 June 2019, 9:35 am
Press Release: Blackout Music Management

TEG DAINTY and THE MISSION ESTATE WINERY CONCERT announced today that global superstar Michael Bublé will return in February 2020 with a 36-piece orchestra to thrill his New Zealand fans for one night only at the Mission Estate Winery, Hawke’s Bay. This will be Michael Bublé’s only show in New Zealand.

An Evening with Michael Bublé 2020 New Zealand Tour Date:

Saturday 1st February Hawke’s Bay Mission Estate Winery

Tickets to Michael Bublé’s ONLY New Zealand show, Pre-Sale and General Public On-Sale:

Michael Bublé Fan Club & Mission Concert Club Member Pre-Sale
Monday 10 June from 12:00Midday
Via www.missionconcert.co.nz (to register and for further details)
Via www.ticketek.co.nz

General Public On-Sale
Tuesday 11 June from 12:00Midday
Via www.missionconcert.co.nz
Via www.ticketek.co.nz

President and CEO of TEG DAINTY Paul Dainty said he was delighted to bring Michael Bublé back to New Zealand: “Michael is a superstar and New Zealand fans are amongst his biggest in the world, he is an artist who has completed multiple sold-out world tours, won four Grammy Awards and sold more
than 60 million records, including more than 350,000 in New Zealand, during the course of his extraordinary career,” Mr Dainty said.



Bublé said he was thrilled to be playing all of his hits plus songs from the most recent album for New Zealand audiences.

“I’m really excited to be heading back on tour and to play for my New Zealand audience again,” he said. “It’s been six years since my last New Zealand show and so much has happened in that time. I can’t wait to sing some of my all-time favourites and to share my new songs and stories.”

James Erskine, Sports Entertainment Limited chairman says he is thrilled to have an artist of Michael Bublé’s calibre at the Mission Estate Winery: “The summer of 2020 will be one to remember and we continue to feature the biggest and best artists on the world entertainment stage,” Mr Erskine said.

Recent reviews from Bublé’s return to the world stage this year said:

••••• Five Stars! - The Guardian UK

“Michael Bublé dazzles arena crowd with classic songs, raw emotion.” Post Gazette

“His lustrous lyric baritone, as affable and magnetic as his punchy, droll personality — was in fine form throughout.” Dallas Observer

“He danced. He laughed. He skittered down the stairs to get closer to the fans ringing the catwalk. He acted, as he had throughout the show, like a man genuinely grateful to be back on stage.” www.ajc.com

“He joked about the lavish expense of the 36 musicians behind him saying, “I know my manager looks at me, and looks at Ed Sheeran, and says ‘What an a-hole.’ ” Post Gazette

Bublé has achieved three number one albums in New Zealand, including 2013’s To Be Loved, 2011’s Christmas, and 2003’s Michael Bublé, and seven top five albums. His Christmas album is certified 11 x Platinum in New Zealand!

This tour is supporting Bublé’s album, which has achieved Gold status in New Zealand since its release in November 2018 when it debuted at #2 on the Official Top 40 chart.

Tickets for An Evening with Michael Bublé 2020 New Zealand Tour go on sale to the general public Tuesday 11 June from 12:00Midday at www.ticketek.co.nz.

Check www.michaelbuble.com and www.tegdainty.com/michaelbuble for more tour information.

