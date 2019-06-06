Bugler top scores at Sunbelts kart event

Daniel Bugler made every post a winning one at this year’s HighRev Central New Zealand Sunbelts Sprint Championships kart race event in Nelson and Blenheim over Queen’s Birthday, leading home all nine heat races to take the Open class title with the only perfect score of the weekend.

Karters from all over New Zealand converged on Nelson on Saturday and Blenheim on Sunday for the 34th annual two-day Sunbelts meeting hosted jointly by the KartSport Nelson and KartSport Marlborough clubs at their tracks in Nelson and Blenheim.

This year’s event attracted over 80 entries with drivers coming from as far afield as Invercargill and Auckland to compete.

The action kicked off at KartSport Nelson’s The Hits Opel Industries Kart Raceway on Saturday then continued at the KartSport Marlborough Club’s Cresswell Electrical Raceway in Blenheim on Sunday.

Bugler was one of eight class winners at the meeting. The complete list was;

Open class – Daniel Bugler

Rotax Max Heavy – Andrew Broughton

Rotax Max Light – William Exton

ClubSport Briggs LO206 Light – Jason Richards

ClubSport Briggs LO206 Heavy – Kayden Richards

Rotax Max Junior – Bo Hill

Vortex Mini ROK – Louis Sharp

Cadet ROK – Zach Turner

Each day of racing also carried points for this year’s McLaren Racing Mainland Series.

With former KartSport Marlborough club member Daniel Bugler now living in Auckland and not entered for the six-round/three meeting Mainland Series, Open class Sunbelts event runner-up Jack Noble-Adams from Christchurch inherits the top spot in the class standings after the first two rounds.

The full list of McLaren Racing Mainland Series class points leaders after the Sunbelts event is;

Open – Jack Noble-Adams

Rotax Max Heavy – Andrew Broughton

Rotax Max Light – William Exton

ClubSport Briggs LO206 Light – Blake Greenfield

ClubSport Briggs LO206 Heavy – Mike Kendrick

Rotax Max Junior – Bo Hill

Vortex Mini ROK – Louis Sharp

Cadet ROK – Zach Tucker











