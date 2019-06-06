APO to Perform Classic Symphonic Fairy Tale Live

The Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra (APO) will awaken Sergei Prokofiev’s classic musical fairy tale and perform alongside the animated film in Peter & the Wolf Live, at the Aotea Centre’s ASB Theatre in the July school holidays.

The programme, which also includes a performance of Prokofiev’s quirky Lieutenant Kije suite, provides a spellbinding introduction to the wonderful world of orchestra.

The innovative, OSCAR®-winning film, Peter & The Wolf, directed by Suzie Templeton, brings the original characters to life using stop-frame animation and puppets, recreating the timeless, symphonic story of bravery, bullying, the resourcefulness of man and our attempts to tame nature.

Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf is one of the world’s most frequently performed orchestral works. The film adaptation has no dialogue or narration; the story is told simply through images and sound. The characters - Peter, Wolf, Bird, Duck, Cat, Peter’s Grandfather and the Hunters – are each portrayed by a different instrument, with its own signature tune.

Presenter Thomas Hamill will provide a lively introduction to the characters and their corresponding instruments (and musicians) before the movie screening.

The film won the 2008 ACADEMY AWARD® for Best Animated Short Film and Annecy Cristal and the Audience Award at the 2007 Annecy International Animated Film Festival.

This entertaining APO family concert, recommended for children aged 10+, will be conducted by APO Music Director, Maestro Giordano Bellincampi.

There are two sessions on Sunday 21 July – 11am and 2pm.

“Both the music and the movie, although the two quickly merged into a single, engrossing experience, were a wonder." - San Diego Union Tribune

"Children and grown-ups roared as the duck skated on the ice, gasped as Peter lassoed the wolf and giggled as a flightless bird strapped a balloon on its back in an attempt to fly." – The Guardian

PETER & THE WOLF LIVE

Presented by KBB Music

Prokofiev - Lieutenant Kije (Suite)

Prokofiev - Peter and the Wolf

Performed by: Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra

Conductor: Giordano Bellincampi

Presenter: Thomas Hamill

Where

ASB Theatre, Aotea Centre

When

Sunday 21 July, 11am and 2pm

Bookings

ticketmaster.co.nz / 0800 111 999

