Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

APO to Perform Classic Symphonic Fairy Tale Live

Thursday, 6 June 2019, 1:17 pm
Press Release: Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra

APO to Perform Classic Symphonic Fairy Tale Live

The Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra (APO) will awaken Sergei Prokofiev’s classic musical fairy tale and perform alongside the animated film in Peter & the Wolf Live, at the Aotea Centre’s ASB Theatre in the July school holidays.

The programme, which also includes a performance of Prokofiev’s quirky Lieutenant Kije suite, provides a spellbinding introduction to the wonderful world of orchestra.

The innovative, OSCAR®-winning film, Peter & The Wolf, directed by Suzie Templeton, brings the original characters to life using stop-frame animation and puppets, recreating the timeless, symphonic story of bravery, bullying, the resourcefulness of man and our attempts to tame nature.

Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf is one of the world’s most frequently performed orchestral works. The film adaptation has no dialogue or narration; the story is told simply through images and sound. The characters - Peter, Wolf, Bird, Duck, Cat, Peter’s Grandfather and the Hunters – are each portrayed by a different instrument, with its own signature tune.

Presenter Thomas Hamill will provide a lively introduction to the characters and their corresponding instruments (and musicians) before the movie screening.

The film won the 2008 ACADEMY AWARD® for Best Animated Short Film and Annecy Cristal and the Audience Award at the 2007 Annecy International Animated Film Festival.

Peter and the Wolf is a timeless story that has charmed generations of children since 1936, and continues to do so.



This entertaining APO family concert, recommended for children aged 10+, will be conducted by APO Music Director, Maestro Giordano Bellincampi.

There are two sessions on Sunday 21 July – 11am and 2pm.

Ends

Both the music and the movie, although the two quickly merged into a single, engrossing experience, were a wonder." - San Diego Union Tribune
"Children and grown-ups roared as the duck skated on the ice, gasped as Peter lassoed the wolf and giggled as a flightless bird strapped a balloon on its back in an attempt to fly." – The Guardian

PETER & THE WOLF LIVE
Presented by KBB Music

Prokofiev - Lieutenant Kije (Suite)
Prokofiev - Peter and the Wolf

Performed by: Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra
Conductor: Giordano Bellincampi
Presenter: Thomas Hamill
Where
ASB Theatre, Aotea Centre

When
Sunday 21 July, 11am and 2pm

Bookings
ticketmaster.co.nz / 0800 111 999

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Ardern Statement: Queen’s Birthday Honours Recipients

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated the New Zealanders recognised for their contributions to the country and their communities in the 2019 Queen’s Birthday Honours list. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis Review: The Built Environment - Frank Lloyd Wright & The Bauhaus

Two adjectives distinguished architectural debate during the last few decades of the twentieth-century - dynamic and disquieting. Documentaries on Frank Lloyd Wright and the Bauhaus in the New Zealand Art & Architecture Film Festival neatly illustrate the twin horns of this dilemma. More>>

ALSO:

Kura Forrester & James Nokise: Billy T And FRED Winners Announced

The NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo honoured the exceptional talent on show in the 2019 programme, rewarding excellence with the New Zealand Comedy Trust awards: The FRED, for the best New Zealand Show in the Festival, and the Electric Kiwi Billy T Award. More>>

Tuia - Encounters 250: Te Papa Acquires Rare Painting Of Cook's Voyage

Te Papa announced today it has purchased William Hodges’ Waterfall in Dusky Bay with Maori Canoe for New Zealand’s national art collection. More>>

ALSO:

Don't Miss The 2019 Jazz Gala Tour

Featuring renowned US rock drummer Gregg Bissonette, vocalist Glenn Walters, and UK trumpet Star Louis Dowdeswell in concert with the Rodger Fox Big Band. More>>


Ockhams: ‘Urgently Relevant’ Novel Wins NZ’s Richest Literary Award

Dame Fiona Kidman has won this year’s $53,000 Acorn Foundation Fiction Prize at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards for her novel, This Mortal Boy, a work described by the judges as ‘moving, memorable, authentic and urgently relevant to our times.’ More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 