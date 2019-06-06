Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Sir Mark Todd to Headline EQUITANA Auckland

Thursday, 6 June 2019, 2:19 pm
Press Release: Equitana


EQUITANA Auckland is extremely proud and excited to announce that the legendary master of equestrian sport, Sir Mark Todd, will be a Star Presenter this November.

The iconic rider needs little introduction, having won two Olympic gold medals, competed at seven Olympic Games, and is a three-time medallist at the World Equestrian Games alongside five Burghley wins and four Badminton Horse Trials victories.

Sir Mark is a legend of eventing, with a career spanning more than 40 years and innumerable accolades. A fixture at the highest level of his sport, the 63-year-old has won all there is to win in his career and left an indelible mark on the history of eventing. He was named by the FEI as the 'Best Rider of the 20th Century' and continues to target the top spot on podiums around the world.

EQUITANA is renowned for bringing the biggest stars in the world to New Zealand and there are none more impressive than the master himself. Sir Mark will be attending all four days of EQUITANA Auckland, giving you the chance to learn and meet your hero.

“It is the first time I have been to EQUITANA anywhere in the world and for it to be in New Zealand is something quite special,” said Sir Mark.

“There is always a lot to soak in at an event that offers so much – from masterclasses to buying whatever your heart desires and learning from some of the best in the world. I can’t wait.”

He is New Zealand’s most crowned Olympian and loved the world over for his talent, success and generosity in sharing his knowledge. Sir Mark’s back-to-back individual gold medal wins at the Los Angeles (1984) and Seoul (1988) Olympic Games aboard the mighty Charisma won the hearts of the nation. He’s also won three Olympic bronze medals – two team and one individual. His World Champs record is just as impressive, with two team golds, an individual silver and a team bronze.



To spend time with him in the public eye is akin to being in the presence of a rock star – a constant flow of people keen to chat, shake his hand, ask a question or have a photo taken with him. He takes it all in his stride and seems to have all the time in the world for each person.

EQUITANA Auckland’s Kevin Hansen has known Sir Mark for decades and says it is a real treat to have him coming home for the iconic event.

“Sir Mark is the most extraordinary athlete,” says Kevin. “I doubt his achievements will ever be met by another rider. We are extremely proud to have him come back to New Zealand for EQUITANA this year and can’t wait to share him with you all.”

As a Star Presenter at EQUITANA Auckland, Sir Mark will be presenting an exclusive Eventing Masterclass and evening show on Thursday, along with several other education sessions and special events.
Tickets for EQUITANA Auckland are on sale June 19. We have something very special in store for you this year and you will not want to miss it – stay tuned for more announcements this month –
www.equitanaakl.co.nz.


