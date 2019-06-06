Exciting new additions and revamp at Warbirds and Wheels!



A significant Warbird aircraft is now on permanent public display in Wanaka for the first time in 10 years.

Rob Broek’s P51D Mustang “Dove of Peace” is now on display in the Warbirds and Wheels museum at Wanaka Airport as part of a major refurbishment of the museum. This extensive upgrade showcases how classic cars, warbirds and people’s lives have changed through the major conflicts of the 20th century through to modern times.

Robert Duncan, Director of Warbirds and Wheels is thrilled with the addition of the P51D Mustang. “We are very grateful to Rob for the opportunity to have his beautiful aircraft on display for our visitors. The new upgrade really showcases our collection of luxury American Classic Cars and Warbirds in a new and exciting way. As well as allowing us to host more functions here in our unique venue.”

Broek has owned the aircraft since 2004 and in the early days, it was on display as part of the now-closed Alpine Fighter Museum. However, since then the only chance for enthusiasts to check out the aircraft in person has been at the biennial Warbirds Over Wanaka International Airshow.

Broek is happy the public now has another chance to appreciate the aircraft up close at times other than the airshow. “I know there are lots of visitors to Wanaka all year round who appreciate beautiful and significant aircraft and with Wanaka’s major connection with Warbirds it’s fitting they can once again see her,” says Broek.

The aircraft was built in 1944 and was shipped to Australia fully assembled in June 1945 under the Lend-Lease Agreement. A copy of the original documentation which details the record of this aircraft while on charge with the Royal Australian Air Force, recorded only 11 hours flying time on arrival in Australia and was registered A68-674.







With WWII drawing to a close, the aircraft was not allocated to a squadron but placed on “special reserve” and finally struck off charge in December 1948. It was later stripped and disposed of. The fuselage was purchased by a farmer in Victoria and remained outdoors for several years until recovered in 1969.

The aircraft was eventually sent to the USA in 1984 for restoration to flying condition. During restoration, the Mustang was sold by its Australian owners. The aircraft eventually returned ‘down under’ in 2004 when Rob Borrius-Broek brought it to Wanaka where it has remained ever since.

To this day the aircraft has one of the lowest timed airframes of any Mustang flying in the world. The aircraft is painted to represent the “Dove of Peace” as flown by American WWII Fighter Ace Col. Glen Duncan.



© Scoop Media

