Warriors to recognise junior clubs this weekend

Seven Auckland Rugby League clubs are set to be represented this Saturday when the Vodafone Warriors' Jersey Flegg team play the Victoria Thunderbolts at Mount Smart Stadium.

Each of the young Warriors will take the field wearing the socks of their junior club, recognising the strong link between ARL clubs and the Warriors.

ARL chief executive Greg Whaiapu said it was important to acknowledge the role local clubs play in developing players who advance to higher levels.

"No matter where players go in their careers, or what levels they reach, they never forget the clubs they come from," Whaiapu said.

"It's important to recognise those clubs, and the people at those clubs, who play a key role in developing good players and people.

"We also see this initiative as a great way of recognising the major role Auckland Rugby League clubs play in providing talent for the Vodafone Warriors at all levels.

"A big thanks goes to the Warriors, and in particular Jersey Flegg team manager Jasen McCarthy, for making this happen."

Vodafone Warriors CEO Cameron George said it was a fitting move as the club celebrates its 25th year.

"We're thrilled to join the Auckland Rugby League in making this happen, even more so in this our 25th season in existence," George said.

"Throughout our history we’ve had the strongest links with local clubs in creating pathways for young players to chase their dreams and this way we can demonstrate those ties."

Vodafone Junior Warriors side to play Victoria Thunderbolts:

1 WILLIAM FAKATOUMAFI - Otahuhu

2 SELESTINO RAVUTAUMADA - Marist Brothers (Fiji) / Rotorua Boys' High School

3 RAY TUAIMALO-VAEGA - Marist

4 KAYAL IRO - Arorangi (Cook Islands) / Mount Albert

5 HARLEY MAYNARD - Point Chevalier

6 PAUL TURNER - Hikurangi Stags (Northland) / Mount Albert

7 SIONE MOALA - Manurewa

8 JUNIOR PUA - Manurewa

9 RICHARD TO’AI - Otahuhu

10 MICHAEL LEMAFA - Otahuhu

11 ELIESA KATOA - Tupou College (Tonga) / Tamaki College

12 TOM ALE - Mount Albert

13 BRODY TAMARUA – Muriwhenua (Northland) / Northcote

14 CASEY SMITH - Northcote

16 ISAIAH VAGANA - Mount Albert

17 JYRIS GLAMUZINA - Ellerslie

18 TONI TUPOUNIUA - Marist









