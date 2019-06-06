Edith Amituanai receives Queen's Birthday Honour



Adam Art Gallery Te Pātaka Toi warmly congratulates artist Edith Amituanai, who this week became a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Amituanai received the prestigious honour for her contributions to the field of photography and her work with Samoan, youth and refugee communities in West Auckland. In recent years, her photographic work has increasingly become 'a vehicle to engage with young people'1.

Adam Art Gallery’s director Christina Barton states: 'We’re thrilled that Edith has received this honour. She is uniquely contributing to the wellbeing of her community by using her camera as a tool of empowerment and celebration.'

Amituanai’s 16-year survey Double Take is currently on display at Adam Art Gallery Te Pātaka Toi (closing 14 July). It is an ideal opportunity for Wellington audiences to experience the breadth of her practice and her engagement with her subjects that have led to this significant recognition.

Midday tomorrow, Friday 7 June at the Gallery, Amituanai will participate in a public conversation with David Cook, senior lecturer in photography at Massey University of Wellington, as part of the Double Talk: Lunchtime Series. All welcome!

For information about the exhibition, visit: www.adamartgallery.org.nz









© Scoop Media

