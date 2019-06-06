Glen Osborne dances to the beat for Women’s Refuge

Glen Osborne dances to the beat for chosen charity - Women’s Refuge



Many of us will remember, or if you’re not of the era, have heard someone say, “What do you say Whanganui, the money or the bag?” (It was Selwyn Toogood, he said it on It’s in the Bag, a game show of the 70s and 80s).

Well Whanganui was right on the money when they were represented by one of Whanganui’s finest, our own Constable Glen Osborne when he competed with other celebrities on Dancing with the Stars New Zealand 2019 – the new game show of the 00s.

The show is based on the British series Strictly Come Dancing, where proceeds from voting go to the celebrity contestant's charity of choice and Glen’s charity, for DWTSNZ was the Women’s Refuge.

Monday night was very tense and an emotional send off for Constable Osborne as the judges were reluctant to send him home.

But home he went after thousands of hours of jiving, waltzing, foxtrotting a bit of tango, salsa, quickstep and some very smooth samba moves.

The dance-off between former league international Manu Vatuvei and our former All-Black, who played 19 tests from 1995 to 1999 was so close, almost too close to call. But call it they did, and Glen was given the red card this week.

“I’m glad I was given this opportunity to represent my chosen charity, Women’s Refuge, an organisation I wholeheartedly support. The work of Women's Refuge provide services that help women and children escape violence in their lives, and I’m glad to have brought this charity to the forefront for support“, says Glen.







"Vanessa (Vanessa Cole, Glen’s dance partner) and I would like to thank all my work mates at the Whanganui Police Station and Police all around New Zealand for the messages of support throughout this journey.”

Area Commander for Whanganui, Inspector Nigel Allan says, “Glen’s an outstanding member of our team and lucky for us he was posted to Whanganui, his home town.

His dedication to his job, the people in his community, our community, is commendable.

"Myself and other members of Police have been following his weekly efforts and are really proud of Glen’s work on the dance floor.

"We are grateful to be able to showcase the diversity we have in Police, and the very high calibre of our people.” Glen was (and is) an outstanding ambassador for Women’s Refuge, the New Zealand Police and Whanganui.

His passion for his community and his role shines through in all that he does, his contribution to trust and confidence in our community cannot be overstated.”

Chief Executive of Women’s Refuge Ang Jury says Glen is the sort of good man we want all New Zealand men to be like.

“Glen was absolutely marvellous and I am so sad he’s been voted off. We are proud of what he has achieved for Women’s Refuge and what he continues to do for us.

We are glad he chose us as his charity.”

At elimination on Monday night and final words, presenter Sharyn Casey called Glen a “solid human being”.

And that, he certainly is. Ka pai Glen, ka pai, Police are proud of you.



