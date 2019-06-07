Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Fresh Comedy Competition Returns to Attract New Talent

Friday, 7 June 2019, 8:07 am
Press Release: Grandpa Figs


Comedy Production company Grandpa Figs runs the Fresh Comedy Competition every year as a part of the Go Media Comedy Carnival. Figs has also taken the show down to Dunedin as a part of the Dunedin Fringe Festival. With each performance attracting big audiences and even bigger talent.

The Fresh Comedy Competition is like a traditional open mic but with a twist. There is judging panel made up of three industry professionals and $500 in cash prizes. This year the format has changed slightly. In previous years the show was strictly for first timer performers. This year it has been opened up allowing anyone with up to 6 months experience in stand-up comedy eligibility to enter.

The show is not only a safe-encouraging environment for new comedians to test the waters it has also in the past been a stepping stone to getting more industry work.

Christchurch comedian Audrey Porne won the competition in November of 2017 and has since gone on to perform in the New Zealand International Comedy Festival.

“The best thing about entering the Fresh Comedy Competition is you get to win money BUT ALSO you get to meet heaps of really great people,” she said.

“It's a fun night, heaps of positive and buzzing energy, really supportive audience, and an awesome MC and judging panel. Performing stand-up comedy for the first time EVER at Fresh, really popped me on the comedy path, It's a great way to (finally) give stand-up comedy a go. Winning the Fresh competition was easily one of the coolest things that's ever happened to me (and I'm pretty cool).”



This year the competition will be held at Dux Central on Friday September 13th as a part of the Go Media Comedy Carnival. The MC will be three time winner of the best MC award at the Christchurch Comedy Awards. Snap

So if you think you’re funny… or you’re just consistently too poor to buy more DVDs for your Kevin Costner collection and that money could really go a long way… then this is the competition for you.

Register via email to Producer@ComedyCarnival.co.nz

